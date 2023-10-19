Bennelong inks distribution deal with Leadenhall Capital Partners

Bennelong inks distribution deal with Leadenhall Capital PartnersBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023 11:56AM
Bennelong Funds Management has joined forces with Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP to distribute its insurance linked securities (ILS) strategies to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.
According to the fund manager, ILS historically exhibit a low correlation with traditional investment markets and associated economic conditions. Bennelong said this presents an opportunity to assist in diversifying risk and managing portfolio risk and return outcomes.
The partnership aims to address the lack of access to these assets in the Australian market, Bennelong said. Further, the segment also currently offers attractive spreads for investors relative to their long-term average.
Bennelong chief executive John Burke, who took over the top job earlier in the year, said the agreement represents an opportunity for the firm to partner with a respected global brand.
Further, he said the partnership will also bring a unique, in-demand product to the Australian institutional market.
"Insurance-linked securities are in a sweet spot, with attractive spreads and strong potential growth, and can be an excellent diversifier for portfolios," he said.
"Leadenhall has an experienced team and a strong reputation in this asset class, and we're looking forward to working together to bring this in-demand product to more of the Australian and New Zealand market."
Leadenhall managing partner Lorenzo Volpi commented on the importance of the two organisations' shared values and goals.
"We've searched for a partner in Australia and New Zealand that understands local investors and shares our commitment to client centricity," he said.
"We believe Bennelong is an excellent fit and are confident this will be a fruitful partnership."
