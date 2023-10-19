Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bennelong inks distribution deal with Leadenhall Capital Partners

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023   11:56AM

Bennelong Funds Management has joined forces with Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP to distribute its insurance linked securities (ILS) strategies to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the fund manager, ILS historically exhibit a low correlation with traditional investment markets and associated economic conditions. Bennelong said this presents an opportunity to assist in diversifying risk and managing portfolio risk and return outcomes.

The partnership aims to address the lack of access to these assets in the Australian market, Bennelong said. Further, the segment also currently offers attractive spreads for investors relative to their long-term average.

Bennelong chief executive John Burke, who took over the top job earlier in the year, said the agreement represents an opportunity for the firm to partner with a respected global brand.

Further, he said the partnership will also bring a unique, in-demand product to the Australian institutional market.

"Insurance-linked securities are in a sweet spot, with attractive spreads and strong potential growth, and can be an excellent diversifier for portfolios," he said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"Leadenhall has an experienced team and a strong reputation in this asset class, and we're looking forward to working together to bring this in-demand product to more of the Australian and New Zealand market."

Leadenhall managing partner Lorenzo Volpi commented on the importance of the two organisations' shared values and goals.

"We've searched for a partner in Australia and New Zealand that understands local investors and shares our commitment to client centricity," he said.

"We believe Bennelong is an excellent fit and are confident this will be a fruitful partnership."

Read more: New ZealandAustralianBennelong Funds ManagementLeadenhall Capital Partners LLPJohn BurkeLorenzo Volpi
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former AMP Capital executive takes over at Selfwealth
Iress Wealth appoints interim chief
MFS appoints new country head
Iress adds new operations, customer service leaders
Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory
Australia's enviable debt levels
Lumiant acquires longevity app
UBS names industry veteran as Australasia chair
Government housing measures progress
Cboe Australia chief exits, successor named

Editor's Choice

Cbus appoints new head of infrastructure

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Cbus has welcomed a new head of infrastructure, following Alexandra Campbell's promotion to head of private markets and deputy chief investment officer.

GCI establishes real estate arm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:49PM
Global Credit Investments (GCI) has launched a new real estate capital offering, appointing a managing director to lead it.

Bennelong inks distribution deal with Leadenhall Capital Partners

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:56AM
Bennelong Funds Management has joined forces with Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP to distribute its insurance linked securities (ILS) strategies to institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Former AMP Capital executive takes over at Selfwealth

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:53AM
SelfWealth has named Craig Keary as its new chief executive, set to assume the role next week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.