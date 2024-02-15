Newspaper icon
Investment

Bell Asset Management looks to exit RE services

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 FEB 2024   12:39PM

Bell Asset Management is calling for a shareholder vote to replace itself as responsible entity (RE) of three of its funds, saying it just wants to focus on managing investments.

Bell Asset Management has asked investors in its Bell Global Equities Fund, Bell Global Emerging Companies Fund and Bell Global Sustainable Fund to vote in favour of installing Perpetual's The Trust Company as RE.

The fund manager is currently RE of all three funds. It is also trustee and is responsible for the custody of assets, appointment and supervision of service providers, the provision of accounting, taxation and other services and reports, it explained.

Bell Asset Management will remain as the investment manager of the funds, and this is where it intends to focus its efforts, "on the core activity of active management of its global equity investment portfolios", it said.

The company said it believes it is in the best interests of shareholders to approve The Trust Company as RE, the core business of which is delivering such services. Perpetual has already agreed in writing to take on the funds, it said.

"BAM has formed the view that the fund[s] will be well supported by an independent responsible entity which has more resources than BAM and which specialises in providing responsible entity services," chief executive Nicholas Fels wrote to investors.

The meetings are scheduled for March 14.

Explaining the decision further, the asset manager said: "Changes to regulation and market practice have led BAM to form a view that future growth will be better supported by an independent responsible entity... BAM does not intend to act as responsible entity for any funds."

It added that, with NAB Asset Servicing exiting the custody market, Perpetual intends to appoint Apex as custodian, administrator, and registry for the funds from April 21.

Read more: Bell Asset ManagementPerpetualThe Trust CompanyBell Global Equities FundBell Global Sustainable FundNAB Asset ServicingNicholas Fels
