Bank of England holds rates at 5.25%

The Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee has voted five to four to hold the policy rate steady at 5.25%, while unanimously agreeing to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases by £100 billion over the next year.

In halting a run of consecutive rate hikes, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted a 0.5% decline in the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) in July.

The Bank's internal forecasts now anticipate only a marginal uptick in GDP for Q3 2023. Underlying growth for the latter half of the year is also expected to fall short of estimates.

The Committee also observed "further signs of a loosening in the labour market," although conditions remain tight by historical standards. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployment has been on a downward trend, reflecting a drop in available positions and an uptick in joblessness.

Further, the Committee outlined that it expects inflation to decline in the short-term, largely due to decreases in energy costs, albeit rising oil prices. Conversely, service sector inflation is projected to stay high, with potential for month-to-month variability.

Twelve-month CPI inflation fell 6.7% in August, falling short of prior Committee forecasts by 0.4%.

Core goods inflation weakened, declining from 6.4% in June to 5.2% in August. Meanwhile, services inflation showed minor fluctuations, landing at 6.8% in August - down from 7.4% in July, but still 0.3% below expectations.

"The MPC's remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework," a monetary policy summary said.

"The framework recognises that there will be occasions when inflation will depart from the target as a result of shocks and disturbances. Monetary policy will ensure that CPI inflation returns to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term."

The Committee forecasts, conditioned on market-implied path for Bank Rate of just under 5.5% over a three-year period, CPI inflation would align with the 2% target by the second quarter of 2025. Following this period, inflation is expected to drop below the target.