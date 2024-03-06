Baby boomers turn to local private debt: Research

According to new research by Foresight Analytics, Australian private debt has been an increasing mainstay for investors approaching retirement age.

Foresight Analytics latest paper, titled Australian Debt Megatrends, stated that local private debt is the perfect retirement-age asset class due to its excellent track record in downside protection.

The asset class is also said to pay monthly or quarterly income and greatly mitigate sequencing risk for lower-balance retirees who may need to draw down on capital periodically.

"We note Challenger, the country's largest player in the annuities market, has recently entered the Australian private debt market," Foresight Analytics said.

The report emphasised two crucial aspects that should be considered by adviser groups who are interested in the asset class.

The first aspect is fulfilling a duty of care regarding portfolio construction, while the second aspect is identifying the demographic investor profile where the money is in Australia.

"We note that between 2023 and 2040, the 65-plus age cohort in Australia will grow by 42%," Foresight Analytics said.

The report added that Australian private debt has and continues to pay a premium over other major developed markets, including Europe and the US.

"In short, this is a scarcity premium," the report said.

"There is simply less big money in the Australian private debt sector, meaning relatively less competition for Australian private debt investment managers."