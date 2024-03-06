Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Baby boomers turn to local private debt: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:17PM

According to new research by Foresight Analytics, Australian private debt has been an increasing mainstay for investors approaching retirement age.

Foresight Analytics latest paper, titled Australian Debt Megatrends, stated that local private debt is the perfect retirement-age asset class due to its excellent track record in downside protection.

The asset class is also said to pay monthly or quarterly income and greatly mitigate sequencing risk for lower-balance retirees who may need to draw down on capital periodically.

"We note Challenger, the country's largest player in the annuities market, has recently entered the Australian private debt market," Foresight Analytics said.

The report emphasised two crucial aspects that should be considered by adviser groups who are interested in the asset class.

The first aspect is fulfilling a duty of care regarding portfolio construction, while the second aspect is identifying the demographic investor profile where the money is in Australia.

"We note that between 2023 and 2040, the 65-plus age cohort in Australia will grow by 42%," Foresight Analytics said.

The report added that Australian private debt has and continues to pay a premium over other major developed markets, including Europe and the US.

"In short, this is a scarcity premium," the report said.

"There is simply less big money in the Australian private debt sector, meaning relatively less competition for Australian private debt investment managers."

Read more: Foresight AnalyticsChallenger
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress loses key wealth executive
Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies
Super funds lack data for effective retirement assistance: Study
Oaktree's local head of distribution resigns
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products
Allianz Retire+ heavyweight jumps ship
VBP adds to leadership team amid Elixir acquisition
Challenger duo joins Allianz Retire+
Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach