Aware, Macquarie partner on green finance

Aware Super has inked a US$50 million deal to buy a specialty infrastructure finance company alongside Macquarie Asset Management's (MAM) Green Investment Group (GIG).

Aware's private equity team will co-invest in Galway Sustainable Capital (GSC), a specialist infrastructure financier acquired by MAM in a US$250 million deal in June.

Galway offers scale and efficient capital deployment to help fund the North American sustainability transition.

Since 2020 the firm has made over $US309m in commitments across 27 investments into emerging sustainability transition assets.

To fund the net zero transition the level of global investment needs to triple by 2030: the estimated cost sits at $US3.5 trillion annual capital investment to 2050.

The deal comes at a time that the US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has pushed $500 b of new spending and tax breaks to accelerate the transition to net zero in the US.

Australia has tabled its own response to the legislature.

Aware says the deal will help diversify its A$10.2 billion private equity portfolio geographically. It will also broaden exposure to financial services and the energy transition.

"GSC has exceptionally strong tailwinds as many solutions for the global energy transition challenge require significant upfront capex, creating an opportunity for financing these solutions for years to come," Aware Super portfolio manager, private equity Alex Satchcroft said.

"The additional push arising out of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will also fan existing sectorial tailwinds to potentially deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our members here in Australia.

"We aim to deploy 50% of our capital into co-investments and the ability to partner with MAM is further proof of our growing market presence."

Head of MAM Green Investments for the Americas William Demas commented: "Aware Super shares our objective of meeting the demand for energy transition and sustainability solutions over the next decade."

"We look forward to working with Aware Super and Galway Sustainable Capital to support the development of projects and companies seeking to rapidly accelerate the transition to net zero."

GSC chief executive Jennifer von Bismark said the deal will help GSC accelerate its mission of directing capital to climate solutions.