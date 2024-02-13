Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper to revive UK landmark

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 FEB 2024   12:31PM

AustralianSuper and UK property developer British Land have submitted a planning application to redevelop a permanent cultural venue at the Printworks London building.

The Printworks building, managed by music and arts operator Broadwick, was closed to the public in May 2023.

AustralianSuper and British Land are currently in exclusive talks with Broadwick to operate the new venue.

The duo plans to create a flexible leisure and cultural destination in the Canada Water Masterplan, which was first announced in March 2022.

"We want to deliver a permanent world-class cultural venue at Printworks that builds on its globally acclaimed legacy," British Land joint head of Canada Water Emma Cariaga said.

"Printworks had a tremendous impact on the UK's cultural landscape, and its popularity over the past six years has demonstrated how important this multi-dimensional venue is to Londoners and visitors from all over the world who were drawn to its cutting-edge programming.

"We're extremely proud to be the stewards of this important cultural destination, and we look forward to progressing our plans to deliver the new Printworks as part of our wider Canada Water masterplan."

AustralianSuper head of real assets for Europe Paul Clark said that Printworks will be a cultural centrepiece to a major placemaking project that reflects both the long-term nature of AustralianSuper's capital and its ongoing commitment to London and the UK.

"We believe this strategic project will provide long-term benefits to AustralianSuper members, as well as enhancing the cultural offering at Canada Water and contributing positively to the local community," Clark said.

Meantime, Broadwick Live co-owner and director of strategy Simeon Aldred said the group is delighted to continue its exclusive partnership with British Land and AustralianSuper for the next phase of Printworks London.

"The preservation and repurposing of the cherished Press Halls, coupled with the profound cultural implications of this undertaking, represent our joint commitment to the advancement of culture in the capital," Aldred said.

"We eagerly anticipate engaging with our community and wider audiences on this ground-breaking cultural investment of global significance."

