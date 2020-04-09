NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper increases premiums
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:46PM

Australia's largest superannuation fund is bumping up insurance premiums from May 30, less than a year on from the last increase.

In a communication sent to members, AustralianSuper said the annual review of the fund's insurance offer was conducted earlier this year and determined the need for premiums to go up.

From May 30 death cover will increase by an average of 2.3%; TPD will go up by an average of 17%; and income protection will cost, on average, 19.3% more.

"Whilst there is never a good time for an increase in costs we do understand that in the current environment this is difficult news," the fund said.

"Please be assured that you still only pay for what it costs for us to provide your cover.

"AustralianSuper doesn't make any profit from the insurance we provide to you."

The fund said the increase is the result of "implementing a range of required changes" and an increase in the number of claims made and paid.

"The rise in number of claims paid means that the cost of cover needs to increase," AustralianSuper said.

The communication to members mentions the fund was able to reduce premiums in May 2018, but premiums were also then increased from 1 June 2019 on the back of the Protecting Your Super reforms by an average of 17% for death, 38% for TPD and 9% for income protection.

The fund also moved to assure members that the increases have nothing to do with COVID-19.

"And whilst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the annual review of insurance costs are not linked, we'd like to assure you AustralianSuper members with active insurance are covered for death, total and permanent disablement and income protection claims resulting from COVID-19," it said.

"There are no pandemic-related exclusions."

AustralianSuper members will be able to calculate their new premiums online from May 1.

This is the second increase to costs for AustralianSuper members this year, with the fund's new 'Administration fee - Protecting Your Super' fee - first reported by Financial Standard in January - coming into effect this month.

Read more: AustralianSupersuperannuationProtecting Your Super
VIEW COMMENT (1)
