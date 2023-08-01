AustralianSuper grows global team with numerous hires

AustralianSuper has bolstered its team with senior appointments in the UK, recruiting talent from J.P. Morgan, BNP Paribas, and Macquarie Group.

AustralianSuper appointed John Normand as head of investment strategy for Europe; Sujay Shah has taken on the role of head of internal government portfolios; Deborah Gilshan is the head of ESG and stewardship for Europe; William Manfield is the new head of group risk, international; meanwhile Amanda Mitchell has been appointed as head of corporate affairs for Europe.

Joining from J.P Morgan where he served for 24 years, Normand will lead AustralianSuper's asset allocation research, shaping investment strategies across all major asset classes.

Shah, formerly of Tesco Pension Fund, has held roles at The Bank of England, Goldman Sachs, and BMO Global Asset Management. At AustralianSuper, Shah manages the fund's government bonds portfolios and team in the UK and Australia.

Gilshan, with 22 years' experience in global investment stewardship and ESG integration, previously worked at Railpen, Aberdeen Standard Investments, and the UK's Co-operative Insurance Society. She also founded the 100% Club and will now direct AustralianSuper's ESG initiatives in Europe.

Coming from BNP Paribas Asset Management, Manfield's experience includes stints at Janus Henderson, BlueBay Asset Management, and Schroders. He oversees risk and compliance for AustralianSuper's international offices.

Mitchell, after 16 years at Macquarie Group, will offer strategic counsel to AustralianSuper's London and New York branches, covering communications, media relations, and government affairs.

Meanwhile, in line with AustralianSuper's focus on its London office, Carl Astorri, formerly the head of allocation and research, took on the role of head of investments for Europe in May.

Speaking to AustralianSuper's ongoing international expansion, the fund's deputy chief investment officer Damian Moloney emphasised the strategic importance of the recent high-calibre appointments.

"Since opening our office in the UK seven years ago, we have sought the best talent to enable us to build our investment platform and improve our global presence, with the aim of driving sustainable long-term performance for more than 3.1 million members. With capabilities now in place across private, public and capital markets, the London office is now an important investment engine for the fund," he said.

"We're building a high-calibre and experienced team in London to ensure the fund is strategically positioned in a market that will create many opportunities to generate excellent long-term returns for members."