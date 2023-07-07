Newspaper icon
Investment

Australian Unity, Cromwell to merge funds

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUL 2023   12:10PM

Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Australian Unity Property have agreed to bring two unlisted property funds under the one roof, creating a $1.1 billion entity.

The deal will result in unitholders in the Cromwell Direct Property Group (CDPF) and Australian Unity Diversified Property Fund (AUDPF) owning interests in a "more diversified and stable fund" including 15 high quality assets.

The portfolio comprises retail, industrial, office and high convenience assets across Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia.

At the same time, Cromwell has struck a deal with Australian Unity to acquire AUPL, the responsible entity of AUDPF for $17 million.

Cromwell chief investment officer Rob Percy said the proposed transaction aligns with Cromwell's strategic exit from non-core assets and recycling of capital to grow its funds under management, adding approximately $425 million in third-party gross assets to its Australian platform.

"This transaction continues our journey to a capital-light funds management business model and enables us to continue to provide Cromwell investors with long term stable and risk adjusted returns," he said.

Australian Unity chief investment officer and executive general manager Joe Fernandes said the group is excited by this opportunity to create a combined fund that benefits investors through increased scale, diversification, and distribution stability.

Fernandes added that Cromwell's reputation as a "leading real estate funds manager and a custodian of investors' capital" places the combined fund in good stead for future success.

"We look forward to working with Cromwell to preserve and enhance value for investors," Fernandes said.

The merger is expected to be implemented later in the year, conditional on AUDPF unitholder approval.

