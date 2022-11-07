Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 7 NOV 2022   10:50AM

Australian Retirement Trust has appointed State Street as its custodian and administrator.

The $175 billion superannuation fund has confirmed the mandate, chief financial officer Anthony Rose commenting: "After a comprehensive and thorough tender process, Australian Retirement Trust has chosen State Street as our preferred and primary custodian and investment administrator."

While the fund didn't confirm when the appointment was effective, a document on the fund's website last updated May 18 lists State Street as the service provider.

Northern Trust was QSuper's custodian and was retained in the merger with Sunsuper last year. Interestingly, Northern Trust replaced State Street as QSuper's custodian in 2018, taking over the mandate State Street had held since 2012.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

According to the Australian Custodial Services Association, as at June end, State Street ranked as the fourth largest custodian in Australia with $625.4 billion; Northern Trust ranked second at $679.3 billion.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Read more: State StreetAustraliaAustralian Retirement TrustNorthern TrustQSuperAnthony RoseAustralian Custodial Services AssociationSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac updates on strategic priorities
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
Challenger appoints chief financial officer
T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution
Australia among top 10 financially inclusive markets: Research
ASIC finds shortcomings in wholesale market practices
ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims
Carlyle names local private equity lead

Editor's Choice

The future of defined contribution asset allocation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Strategy discussions around defined contribution workplace saving tend to focus on plan design and engagement but questions of asset allocation are also critical, according to a discussion summary of the most recent Jasper Forum.

Equipsuper investment chief on re-energising his team

ELIZABETH FRY
Equipsuper chief investment officer Andrew Howard says the revamp is the culmination of a six-month drive to get the right people in place.

Packhorse lists cattle stations for sale

CHLOE WALKER
Packhorse Pastoral Company has listed a portfolio of three large stations for sale, following the passing of its co-founder Tom Strachan earlier this year.

Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New research shows it takes about 15 months for new thematic products to launch after a change in funds flow patterns.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.