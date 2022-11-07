Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian

Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodianBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 7 NOV 2022 10:50AM
Australian Retirement Trust has appointed State Street as its custodian and administrator.
The $175 billion superannuation fund has confirmed the mandate, chief financial officer Anthony Rose commenting: "After a comprehensive and thorough tender process, Australian Retirement Trust has chosen State Street as our preferred and primary custodian and investment administrator."
While the fund didn't confirm when the appointment was effective, a document on the fund's website last updated May 18 lists State Street as the service provider.
Northern Trust was QSuper's custodian and was retained in the merger with Sunsuper last year. Interestingly, Northern Trust replaced State Street as QSuper's custodian in 2018, taking over the mandate State Street had held since 2012.
According to the Australian Custodial Services Association, as at June end, State Street ranked as the fourth largest custodian in Australia with $625.4 billion; Northern Trust ranked second at $679.3 billion.
