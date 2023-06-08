Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Australian Retirement Trust makes three leadership appointments

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:50PM

There is a new chief member officer, chief of staff and executive general manager of advice, guidance and education at Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

In March, and about a year on from its creation, ART overhauled its executive team to better position it for the next stage of growth. The changes saw the departure of chief member officer Karin Muller, with the $240 billion fund saying it was hunting a replacement.

Lachlan East is that replacement, the fund confirmed today. He was previously ART's chief of staff, having taken up that role in the merger. Prior, he was Sunsuper's chief risk officer.

East will be responsible for the fund's member operations portfolio, member service experience, and anticipating and advocating for future member needs, ART said.

Meanwhile, replacing East as chief of staff is Julie Bingham. She is currently the fund's general manager, member engagement. She has been with the fund, previously Sunsuper, for eight years, and also previously held roles with the Association of Financial Advisers, ING Australia and Bankers Trust.

Finally, Anne Fuchs has been named executive general manager of advice, guidance and education. It's an elevation for Fuchs, whose title was previously head of advice, guidance and education. ART said this is a reflection of its "ongoing strategic commitment to the external financial adviser market."

"The role will be responsible for championing financial advice across ART, seeking to influence and shape the advice industry and ensure financial advice is accessible for all members," ART said.

Commenting on the appointments, ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said: "As key members of the fund's wider leadership team, these roles are integral to delivering on Australian Retirement Trust's ambition to empower our 2.2 million members across Australia to retire well with confidence."

"These appointments are also evidence of the calibre of amazing internal talent we have at Australian Retirement Trust."

At the time of the March restructure, ART also said it was recruiting for its first chief of retirement. An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustSunsuperLachlan EastAnne FuchsING AustraliaAssociation of Financial AdvisersBernard ReillyJulie BinghamKarin Muller
