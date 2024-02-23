Australian Ethical posts strong half-year result

Australian Ethical has reported a strong half-year financial result, with revenue increasing by 33% to $48.5 million and its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) jumping 71% to $8.5 million.

The ethical investment firm's funds under management climbed to a record $9.67 billion, representing a 15% increase. This growth is credited to ongoing positive net flows and strong investment performance.

Net flows were $259 million, up 39% from the previous period, fueled by superannuation net flows of $269 million. However, managed fund net flows experienced modest outflows of $10 million.

"It is encouraging to continue reporting positive net flows, and solid investment performance during a period of continued market volatility. As a result, we continue to see growth in our revenue and remain enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead," Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said.

While expenses saw a 23% increase, primarily due to investments in growth and operational enhancements, the firm's strategic focus remains on improving its cost-to-income ratio and delivering long-term shareholder value.

Australian Ethical also announced an interim dividend of $0.03 per share, fully franked, marking a 50% increase.

"Following a strong first half which saw growth in our key business metrics, we enter the second half of FY24 in a good position, with a deeply capable and purpose-driven team of professionals, enhanced investment capability and an expanded product suite. We are seeing positive momentum on strategic initiatives to deliver an enhanced business platform capable of supporting a much larger business, as we target $100 million in annualised revenue run-rate by the end of FY24," McMurdo said.

"Our larger scale will allow us to continue to invest for growth whilst also delivering profit for shareholders.

"We will continue to invest prudently in our technology and data analytics capability, brand and customer experience, as well as progress our inorganic pipeline of opportunities."