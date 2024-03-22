Australian Ethical eyes small caps as play for advisers

Last year, global equities significantly outperformed Australian equities, largely driven by the remarkable performance of the world's largest technology companies - dubbed the Magnificent Seven. However, Australian Ethical points to stretched valuations in these global giants, preferring a burgeoning ethical opportunity to invest in Australian small caps.

"Advisers and asset consultants are topping up their Australian equity allocations, specifically looking at small cap sleeves because there's a reasonable valuation gap between large and smalls," head of distribution and client relationships Leah Willis told Financial Standard.

"We're also seeing the economic backdrop become more supportive, with a potential easing cycle over 2024, boding well for small caps."

In particular, Willis said that local tech stocks, which fell out of favour in the second half of last year, along with sectors tied to global megatrends like healthcare and climate solutions, are poised to deliver a performance premium over the next 12 months.

Notably, the fund's current top picks, especially in the tech sector, include Gentrack, Bravura Solutions, Mach7 Technologies, Ansarada, and Janison Education.

Australian Ethical has long favoured small caps, overweighing them in its flagship Australian Share fund, which achieved a 10-year return of 10.8% compared to the 8.3% benchmark. Its Emerging Companies fund, which invests in small caps, achieved a 12.6% return since inception, beating the 6.9% benchmark.

"We've always seen the opportunity for long-term performance, but now, the valuation gap and the fact that small caps were out of favour last year, along with evolving market conditions, make it the right time for advisers to think about topping up not just domestic equities, but also small caps," she said.

A report by Australian Ethical and CoreData Research last year showed that nearly half of advisers include responsible investing in their advice proposition, driven by rising socially responsible behaviour and return expectations, with over 90% recommending it to clients either actively or upon request.

"That's a really good indication of the demand that responsible investments are getting from investors," she said.