Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australian Ethical eyes small caps as play for advisers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:40PM

Last year, global equities significantly outperformed Australian equities, largely driven by the remarkable performance of the world's largest technology companies - dubbed the Magnificent Seven. However, Australian Ethical points to stretched valuations in these global giants, preferring a burgeoning ethical opportunity to invest in Australian small caps.

"Advisers and asset consultants are topping up their Australian equity allocations, specifically looking at small cap sleeves because there's a reasonable valuation gap between large and smalls," head of distribution and client relationships Leah Willis told Financial Standard.

"We're also seeing the economic backdrop become more supportive, with a potential easing cycle over 2024, boding well for small caps."

In particular, Willis said that local tech stocks, which fell out of favour in the second half of last year, along with sectors tied to global megatrends like healthcare and climate solutions, are poised to deliver a performance premium over the next 12 months.

Notably, the fund's current top picks, especially in the tech sector, include Gentrack, Bravura Solutions, Mach7 Technologies, Ansarada, and Janison Education.

Australian Ethical has long favoured small caps, overweighing them in its flagship Australian Share fund, which achieved a 10-year return of 10.8% compared to the 8.3% benchmark. Its Emerging Companies fund, which invests in small caps, achieved a 12.6% return since inception, beating the 6.9% benchmark.

"We've always seen the opportunity for long-term performance, but now, the valuation gap and the fact that small caps were out of favour last year, along with evolving market conditions, make it the right time for advisers to think about topping up not just domestic equities, but also small caps," she said.

A report by Australian Ethical and CoreData Research last year showed that nearly half of advisers include responsible investing in their advice proposition, driven by rising socially responsible behaviour and return expectations, with over 90% recommending it to clients either actively or upon request.

"That's a really good indication of the demand that responsible investments are getting from investors," she said.

Read more: Australian EthicalAdvisersMagnificent SevenLeah WillisAnsaradaAustralian sharesBravura SolutionsCoreDataFinancial StandardGentrackJanison EducationMach7 Technologies
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical posts strong half-year result
Ontario Teachers' massively underperforms benchmark
Brighter Super signs David Koch as ambassador
Majority comply with IDR reporting: ASIC
Australian Retirement Trust completes Alcoa merger
Hostplus rejects anti-competitive behaviour claims
FICAP RockStar slated for July
ASX-listed companies flock to private markets
InvestSMART launches investing platform
Alex Dunnin bids farewell to Rainmaker

Editor's Choice

Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

ELIZABETH FRY
The $42 billion public sector investment manager confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC chair Joe Longo had some choice words for company directors who complain about keeping up with their regulatory obligations.

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

ELIZA BAVIN
A new research paper from VanEck revealed active managers have historically underperformed in emerging markets.

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach