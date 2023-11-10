Newspaper icon
Investment

Australian Ethical backs infrastructure debt funds

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 10 NOV 2023   12:33PM

Australian Ethical has allocated more than $100 million to two infrastructure debt funds that provide finance to renewable energy and social infrastructure projects.

Australian Ethical has backed the Infradebt Ethical Fund and the Infradebt Energy Transition fund. The funds offer both construction finance on greenfield projects and term finance on operating projects.

Infradebt chief executive Alexander Austin confirmed that Australian Ethical has committed an aggregate of more than $100 million to both funds without specifying the precise figure or the split to each fund.

The Energy Transition Fund is dedicated to financing grid scale battery projects in Australia.  The fund will provide senior debt finance to 6-8 battery projects with a total capacity of 1.5-2GW over the next few years.

The Energy Transition Fund's first two investments are loans to the Neoen Capital Battery and Genex Bouldercombe BESS.

The Neoen Capital Battery is a 100MW/200MWh battery project located in the Australian Capital Territory with funding provided by Infradebt and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.  The Genex Bouldercombe BESS is a 50MW/100MWh project located approximately 20km southwest of Rockhampton in Queensland.

The goal is for the total projects to be fully operational by 2025, Austin told sister publication FS Sustainability.

The Ethical Fund has a broader mandate, Austin said.

"The Ethical Fund finances wind and solar and does some social infrastructure as well," Austin said. "Australian Ethical's commitment there is to grow that fund and already financed/contributed to the financing of one wind farm in Queensland and also a portfolio of wind and solar assets that will close in the next month or so.

"Our definition of social infrastructure is mainly PPPs, things like public transport facilities, educational facilities, convention centres, hospitals."

Infradebt has financed parts of the construction of the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne, Darwin Convention Centre and a portfolio of 10 school facilities in NSW, Austin explained.

Infradebt finances renewable energy, storage and decarbonising real assets and currently has $1 billion in assets under management. The Ethical Fund has approximately $200 million in AUM while the Energy Transition Fund has a similar mount. Infradebt has financed 44 energy transition assets since its founding in 2013.

"We are pleased to have crystallised a partnership with Infradebt to expand our investment strategies in renewable energy and storage," said Australian Ethical chief investment officer Ludovic Theau.

"Australia's energy transition is a core focus of our investment strategies as the world looks to meet net-zero carbon targets, and these Infradebt private debt funds enable us to further our aim."

