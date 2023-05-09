Australia's enviable debt levels

Australia's inflation rate, expected to fall from 6% now to 2.75% by 2025, shines a light on Australia's government interest payments and with it, Australia's relative debt position.

At June end 2022, there was $895 billion in Australian government securities on issue by the Commonwealth government. State governments, according to Reserve Bank statistics, have about another $500 billion in bonds on issue, bringing the broad Australian government total to almost $1.4 trillion.

But focusing on Australia's central government bond debt position, even though this amount is projected to climb 19% by June 2027, Australia's central government debt ratio was only 39% of GDP in 2022. Moreover, it's projected to substantially contract to 35% by the end of June 2023 albeit then climb slightly to 37% by June 2027.

These central government debt ratios must be the envy of some of Australia's major trading partners. In the US the ratio is 107% of their GDP, in the UK it's 81% and India it's 70%. Only neighboring New Zealand comes close to Australia's position as their government debt ratio is also 35% noting that reflecting New Zealand's provincial legislative structure, a proper comparison should include Australia's state government bond debt.

As a result of these outstanding central government bonds on issue, Australia's interest payments on this debt were $17 billion in 2021-22 rising to $19 billion in 2022-23. By 2027, according to the budget papers, annual interest payments will be $27 billion being 42% higher.

These payments, however, have consistently been slightly less than 1% of GDP. You have to go back to before the year 2000 to see these debt interest rate payments being above the 1% GDP barrier.

Australia's annual budget deficit position is even rosier. Australia's 2022-23 underlying cash surplus is an enviable 0.2% of GDP in the black. In the US, their national government annual budget deficit is -5.8% of GDP, in the UK it's -6.1% of GDP and in New Zealand it's -8.9% of GDP.

Australia's radically low level of central government debt and low annual deficits has major implications for Australia's fixed interest investment markets, and the nation's superannuation funds that would normally be expected to be major buyers.

Note that if interest rates fall in the next few years, as the budget papers project, Australian issued government bonds could represent a significant source of investment performance for super funds seeking stable and - the last two years notwithstanding - predictable returns for the burgeoning share of fund members who will be retirees.

Latest research from Rainmaker reveals that 40% of Australia's $3.5 trillion superannuation savings pool was owned by retirees in June 2022 and this share is projected to approach 70% over the next two decades.

This means through this period, super funds will potentially have $6 trillion in superannuation assets in decumulation phase, a strategic segment that would normally favour investing into fixed interest, and government bonds in particular.