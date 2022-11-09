Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Amid dire, bleak, and gloomy economic outlooks, Oliver - AMP's head of investment strategy, economics, and chief economist - said if further geopolitical issues like the potential war over Taiwan don't flare up, there is still hope.

"Although economic growth is likely to slow sharply from 3% this year to around 1.5% next year, we should be able to avoid a recession," he said.

Oliver outlined seven supporting factors for his view, starting with a "reasonably solid" business investment outlook.

"Business investment plans for the year ahead remain strong. The ABS capital spending intentions survey is up about 15% on a year ago," Oliver explained.

He said it's likely this partly reflects the higher costs of investing.

"But it's also consistent with high levels of capacity utilisation, reasonable business conditions and confidence, and some easing in supply chain pressures," he said.

Oliver explained real business investment is expected to grow by around 5% over the year ahead.

Further, he acknowledged home approvals may have dropped by 25% however the large pipeline of home-building work yet to be completed, due to poor weather, labour, and material shortages, will likely cushion the decline.

"The large pipeline of work yet to be done will likely provide a floor for home building, preventing a plunge in dwelling investment that would normally flow from a 25% fall in approvals," Oliver said.

While recognising that the surge in energy prices has impacted household budgets, he explained that simultaneously it's provided a boost to national income through energy company earnings.

"This is evident in strong trade surpluses and contributed to a $48 billion improvement in the budget deficit last financial year and $42 billion this financial year," he commented.

Oliver added this is helping reduce the budget deficit and providing greater fiscal flexibility for the government.

Meanwhile, although this year the Australian dollar dropped 11% against the US dollar, Oliver said other currencies have fallen further.

He added that if global economic conditions collapse, leading to a sharp fall in Australian commodity prices, impacting export earnings, this will likely push inflation down further across the globe and the nation.

"This in turn will help support the Australian economy by making our exports more competitive as it did in the Asian crisis, tech wreck, and the GFC," he noted.

He also believes the softening of China's zero Covid policy, which he predicts could come early next year, will also be beneficial in boosting global growth.

Oliver added that the rebound of immigration is another factor potentially helping Australia swerve a downturn. The Budget projected a net immigration of 235,00 this financial year, which is consistent with pre-pandemic levels, and should help ease labour shortages and the tight job market.

"Which in turn will help head off a surge in wages growth to levels well beyond those consistent with the inflation target," Oliver said.

He added that inflation may also be less of a problem in Australia due to energy prices not doubling as we've seen in Europe.

Wage growth remaining lower, money tightening by central banks (risking a sharp slowing in global growth and inflationary pressure) as well as US upstream price pressure slowing will also serve the nation, he believes.

Finally, Oliver said the Reserve Bank of Australia has opted to move into the slow lane, keeping the economy on an even keel.

"After an initial run of rapid rate rises that returned the cash rate to more normal levels it has since slowed the pace down to better assess their lagged impact, allow for the global downturn, and hopefully strike the right balance between doing too much and too little," he said.

"In motoring, speeding kills the initial acceleration in rates was necessary to catch up to inflation but to continue at that pace would run the risk of a serious accident that tips us unnecessarily into recession."