Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:31PM

Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Amid dire, bleak, and gloomy economic outlooks, Oliver - AMP's head of investment strategy, economics, and chief economist - said if further geopolitical issues like the potential war over Taiwan don't flare up, there is still hope.

"Although economic growth is likely to slow sharply from 3% this year to around 1.5% next year, we should be able to avoid a recession," he said.

Oliver outlined seven supporting factors for his view, starting with a "reasonably solid" business investment outlook.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"Business investment plans for the year ahead remain strong. The ABS capital spending intentions survey is up about 15% on a year ago," Oliver explained.

He said it's likely this partly reflects the higher costs of investing.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"But it's also consistent with high levels of capacity utilisation, reasonable business conditions and confidence, and some easing in supply chain pressures," he said.

Oliver explained real business investment is expected to grow by around 5% over the year ahead.

Further, he acknowledged home approvals may have dropped by 25% however the large pipeline of home-building work yet to be completed, due to poor weather, labour, and material shortages, will likely cushion the decline.

"The large pipeline of work yet to be done will likely provide a floor for home building, preventing a plunge in dwelling investment that would normally flow from a 25% fall in approvals," Oliver said.

While recognising that the surge in energy prices has impacted household budgets, he explained that simultaneously it's provided a boost to national income through energy company earnings.

"This is evident in strong trade surpluses and contributed to a $48 billion improvement in the budget deficit last financial year and $42 billion this financial year," he commented.

Oliver added this is helping reduce the budget deficit and providing greater fiscal flexibility for the government.

Meanwhile, although this year the Australian dollar dropped 11% against the US dollar, Oliver said other currencies have fallen further.

He added that if global economic conditions collapse, leading to a sharp fall in Australian commodity prices, impacting export earnings, this will likely push inflation down further across the globe and the nation.

"This in turn will help support the Australian economy by making our exports more competitive as it did in the Asian crisis, tech wreck, and the GFC," he noted.

He also believes the softening of China's zero Covid policy, which he predicts could come early next year, will also be beneficial in boosting global growth.

Oliver added that the rebound of immigration is another factor potentially helping Australia swerve a downturn. The Budget projected a net immigration of 235,00 this financial year, which is consistent with pre-pandemic levels, and should help ease labour shortages and the tight job market.

"Which in turn will help head off a surge in wages growth to levels well beyond those consistent with the inflation target," Oliver said.

He added that inflation may also be less of a problem in Australia due to energy prices not doubling as we've seen in Europe.

Wage growth remaining lower, money tightening by central banks (risking a sharp slowing in global growth and inflationary pressure) as well as US upstream price pressure slowing will also serve the nation, he believes.

Finally, Oliver said the Reserve Bank of Australia has opted to move into the slow lane, keeping the economy on an even keel.

"After an initial run of rapid rate rises that returned the cash rate to more normal levels it has since slowed the pace down to better assess their lagged impact, allow for the global downturn, and hopefully strike the right balance between doing too much and too little," he said.

"In motoring, speeding kills the initial acceleration in rates was necessary to catch up to inflation but to continue at that pace would run the risk of a serious accident that tips us unnecessarily into recession."

Read more: USBudgetShane OliverReserve Bank of AustraliaABSChinaCovidEuropeGFCTaiwan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The future of defined contribution asset allocation
Australia among top 10 financially inclusive markets: Research
MFS names global fixed income investment chiefs
Koda Capital, Redwood merge
Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions
Small wins for some pensioners
Government scraps legacy tax, super measures
Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap
Australian housing slump marches on
Interest rates will jump to slay "the evil of inflation": Lowe

Editor's Choice

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

CHLOE WALKER
Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.