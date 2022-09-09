Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Aura Group launches term deposit fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   12:31PM

The Aura Term Deposit Fund invests in term deposits of Australian authorised deposit-taking Institutions and cash management account and is now available to wholesale investors.

The new fund aims to provide exposure to an actively managed portfolio of Australian term deposits, cash, and cash equivalents.

While actively managing counterparty and liquidity risk on behalf of its investor base, Aura said the fund will also target a gross return in excess of the RBA Bank Accepted Bills 90 Days monthly average rate and a positive net return.

To maintain an adequate degree of liquidity, a portion of the portfolio is allocated to cash, including cash at bank, cash held in cash management accounts or overnight deposits with the remainder spread across term deposits with durations of 30 days to 36 months.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"The Aura Term Deposit Fund aims to build a portfolio of assets that clients can understand and have confidence in, simply cash management accounts and Term Deposits at Australian Authorised Deposit Taking Institutions," Aura Group managing director Calvin Ng said.

"The fund's priorities, in order, are the preservation of capital, daily liquidity and a net return in line with our target."

The announcement comes just a day after Aura Group and Sydney-based Montgomery Investment Management launched a new income fund, the second to come out of its partnership. 

Read more: Aura GroupCalvin NgMontgomery Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Montgomery, Aura Group launch new income fund
Australian Eagle team to join Montgomery IM
Aura, Montgomery ink distribution deal
Montgomery adds to global strategy
Somers acquires 15% stake in Aura Group
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
Montgomery launches two global strategies
Aura hires executive from Challenger
Montgomery to launch small company fund
Montgomery bolsters distribution

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.