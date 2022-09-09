Aura Group launches term deposit fund

The Aura Term Deposit Fund invests in term deposits of Australian authorised deposit-taking Institutions and cash management account and is now available to wholesale investors.

The new fund aims to provide exposure to an actively managed portfolio of Australian term deposits, cash, and cash equivalents.

While actively managing counterparty and liquidity risk on behalf of its investor base, Aura said the fund will also target a gross return in excess of the RBA Bank Accepted Bills 90 Days monthly average rate and a positive net return.

To maintain an adequate degree of liquidity, a portion of the portfolio is allocated to cash, including cash at bank, cash held in cash management accounts or overnight deposits with the remainder spread across term deposits with durations of 30 days to 36 months.

"The Aura Term Deposit Fund aims to build a portfolio of assets that clients can understand and have confidence in, simply cash management accounts and Term Deposits at Australian Authorised Deposit Taking Institutions," Aura Group managing director Calvin Ng said.

"The fund's priorities, in order, are the preservation of capital, daily liquidity and a net return in line with our target."

The announcement comes just a day after Aura Group and Sydney-based Montgomery Investment Management launched a new income fund, the second to come out of its partnership.