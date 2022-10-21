Aura Group launches multi-asset solution

A new fund from Aura Group will give wholesale investors an institutional framework for multi-asset investment portfolios.

The Aura Multi-Asset Fund has been seeded by the Aura's principals and aims to minimise the risk of substantial negative performance by balancing exposures using underlying correlation analysis and expected return projections.

The group said it "will predominantly provide an institutional framework for a multi-asset portfolio, taking an active approach to asset allocation using both quantitative and qualitative assessment."

The fund targets a total net return of CPI plus 2.5% over rolling five-year periods and is managed by Aura director and portfolio manager Ainsley Lee and director of wealth Tony Hoe Sng.

Lee said the fund launch comes at a time where active management is needed to navigate volatile market conditions.

"Investment markets are constantly evolving and changing. Whilst diversification is generally effective to mitigate risks, there are periods-such as broad market corrections-where traditionally uncorrelated assets don't provide the expected protection and can result in significant negative performance," Lee said.

"Asset class correlations evolve with changing market environments, so constant monitoring of their relationships is fundamental to managing downside risk.

"That is why the fund investment strategy focuses on robust asset allocation and uses a qualitative and quantitative framework to consider correlations between different assets across various time horizons and fund manager selection."