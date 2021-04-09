ATO quizzed on readiness for stapling

The Australian Taxation Office yesterday couldn't answer exactly how many stapling-triggered employer checks it expects, but maintained its readiness for a July 1 go-live.

Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee yesterday, ATO assistant commissioner Larissa Evans said the manual checks with ATO for an employee's old account would take "minutes".

The implementation of the stapling reforms is proposed to be split into two phases. For one year starting 1 July 2021, employers will have to manually login to ATO website to individually check a non-choosing employee's old super fund details. From 1 July 2022, the Treasury hopes payroll companies will integrate the checking process.

"So, an employer would effectively authenticate and log in [to the ATO website], they would submit a request for their employee which would include details of the employee like their name, date of birth and address. They would submit that request and if there was sufficient information for [ATO] to be able to match the vault for a stapled fund account, that could happen very, very quickly in seconds," Evans said of how stapling checks would work from July 1.

"If you had the information that you needed to successfully submit a request and get a response, it would be something in the space of minutes to complete that per employee."

However, when questioned on how many such manual checks ATO expected in the one year until the process is automated, Evans said ATO has no modelling.

"We don't have an estimate in terms of volume but there are a number of factors that contribute to the volume of the users. Obviously the first is what - as my Treasury colleagues have explained - not all new employees will be subject to the request from their employer because they may make the choice when they are offered that by the employer when they commence their employment," she said.

"Also, there will be a period of transition when the employers are becoming familiar with the obligations and requirements [in] utilising the service. So, we don't have an anticipated volume because there are variables in [how] the service might be used."

The senator asked Evans could the ATO still provide the service from July 1, if it did not have an idea of the volume of checks employers will make.

"Yes, we are confident that we are able to provide the information because the way that the service has been created," she said, adding it was effectively an on-demand service.