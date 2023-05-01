Newspaper icon
ASX red alert: Soaring negative cash flows raise concerns

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 1 MAY 2023   12:38PM

Research by Plato Investment Management found 28% of ASX-listed companies have negative cash flow - more than any nation in the MSCI World index.

Plato's head of long short strategies David Allen warned of the prevalence of negative operating cash flow in ASX-listed companies.

According to Allen, "net income is so easy to manipulate" as companies have negative underlying earnings but still present a positive result.

He added: "All the historical data suggests over the long term, companies with negative operating cashflow perform very poorly on average."

In the MSCI World index, which represents large and mid-cap equity performance across 23 developed countries, Australia leads with the highest proportion of companies with negative operating cash flow. Following Australia is Belgium (26%), the US (26%), Netherlands (25%), and Hong Kong (24%).

Meanwhile, Singapore (6%), Portugal (8%), New Zealand (11%) and Italy (12%) boast having the lowest proportion of companies with negative operating cashflow.

Despite Australia's high proportion of companies with negative cash flow, Allen also contends that the domestic market isn't necessarily a bad place to invest.

"In a market with so much negative operating cash flow, investors need to be discerning and those who can sidestep the landmines can be well placed," Allen said.

"On the other hand, it also highlights the benefits of shorting - negative operating cash flow is a powerful red flag that can present great short opportunities."

