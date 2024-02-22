ASX issues first corporate bond, underwritten by Westpac

ASX has unveiled the pricing for its first corporate bond; a $275 million issue of floating rate, unsecured medium-term notes.

This issuance falls under its newly established Medium Term Notes Programme, dated 18 August 2023.

The Notes have a coupon of three-month BBSW plus 93 basis points, were priced at par and mature on 26 February 2027.

Issued in Australian dollars, these Notes are targeted at Australian and international institutional investors, excluding retail investor participation.

The settlement of the Notes, contingent on preceding conditions, is slated for 26 February 2024.

Westpac serves as the exclusive lead manager and underwriter for this issuance.

The ASX intends to allocate the proceeds from the Notes towards its general corporate needs.

"This is the first corporate bond issue by ASX and I'm very pleased by the support we've received," ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said.

This initiative is a key component of the ASX's adaptable capital management strategy, she added.