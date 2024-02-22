ASIC waves red flag at advisers, trustees over Choice products

An extensive review of processes across superannuation trustees, financial advisers and advice licensees has found very little evidence that consumers are aware of how poorly Choice products they're in are performing, and that such underperformance is not being addressed.

In its review, ASIC examined 29 Choice options and three legacy products - 22 in accumulation phase and seven in retirement - offered by a sample of 10 trustees; ASIC selected one underperforming product per trustee and then trustees were asked to identify their worst performing option based on performance parameters ASIC provided. Of the 29 options, 24 did not meet or exceed the benchmark disclosed in the relevant PDSs for five or more years.

Several of the options reviewed failed to meet their return or benchmark objectives in the PDS by a significant amount and over a significant period, ASIC said. Overall, the annualised returns of the options that did not meet or exceed the disclosed benchmarks were less than the benchmarks by between 0.2% and 6.7%.

"In many cases, we saw evidence that trustees were aware of and monitoring the underperformance. Yet our review showed that members may not have been aware that their investment option was not performing as anticipated," ASIC said.

"While trustees communicate a lot of performance information to members, we saw little evidence of targeted communication about underperformance or highlighting how an investment option had performed relative to its return objective in the PDS."

ASIC also reviewed 88 advice files across 26 licensees, focusing on advice provided about nine options that all persistently failed to meet performance expectations. It found the most recent advice provided in 66 of the 88 files was to continue investing in the underperforming option in one way or another.

Eleven files demonstrated breaches of the best interests duty and appropriate advice obligation, primarily in relation to the underperforming product, including no explanation as to why it was appropriate to remain in the product and no acknowledgement that it underperforms. Of them, seven had recommended 100% of the client's super be invested in the underperforming product.

ASIC also said many of the advice files reviewed showed advisers had not identified or communicated underperformance to their clients.

"Without this information, members cannot make informed decisions about their investments. They may not take action under the mistaken belief that their investment is performing as anticipated," ASIC said, noting that some of the legacy products reviewed continued to receive substantial contributions from members, with one even amassing more than $1 billion since closure.

"This potentially indicates that the trustees or advisers did not sufficiently support member decision making."

The 12 options that failed to meet their stated benchmark by the greatest margins were all available on a platform. The annualised return for these products was less than the disclosed benchmark by between 4.2% and 6.7%; in only one case was the option closed, ASIC noted. As for why the others have not been closed, ASIC said trustees' reasons included that the product has more than one objective and is meeting one or some of them, the product's investment style, or that it provided diversity in terms of style and manager.

"A key observation from our review of trustee analysis of underperformance was that trustees seemed to approach their assessment from the position of keeping the option on the menu," ASIC said.

Of those 12 options, nine had a very high percentage of advised members: at least 90% of members in eight of those options were advised, while 83% of members in the remaining option were. Requesting 138 individual advice files for review, ASIC identified 50 who were linked to an adviser but had no ongoing adviser relationship and had not received any advice for at least two years. Of these, 33 indicated they had originally received one-off advice that landed them in the underperforming product. For this cohort, of the average member balance of $264,000, on average $90,000 was in an underperforming product.

In reviewing roles and processes, ASIC identified a trend of over-reliance on one another across trustees, advisers and licensees, operating with the assumption they're all carrying out their roles as expected.

"Some trustees over-relied on the fact that members were advised, some advisers over-relied on the advice licensees' product approvals and some advice licensees over-relied on the option being included in trustees' investment menus," the review states.

There is also an over-reliance on ratings houses, ASIC said. It identified two trustees that merely require a 'neutral' rating from a research house for a product to be placed on an investment menu. One trustee's main reason for maintaining underperforming options was that the research house's rating had not changed, and it was also common for trustees to cite this as a secondary reason.

ASIC also uncovered evidence of Choice products being designed with the express intention of appealing to advisers, with one trustee noting the importance of advisers in maintaining member investment in its Choice products. For one trustee, the first selection criteria noted as evidence of whether an option will satisfy member objectives was demand for the product from advisers. Meantime, five trustees designed one or all their Choice products for advised members.

"Diversification of options to simply cater to individual member circumstances and attract advisers to the product is not sufficient justification for offering an option," ASIC said.

Meantime, in terms of measuring underperformance, ASIC said one trustee was, until recently, disclosing vague, non-specific objectives such as 'relatively stable returns' or 'moderate returns'. While it did say that most trustees are employing a 'multi-limbed' test for underperformance, ASIC identified one trustee whose trigger for closer monitoring of an option was simply 'consistently underperforming', while another's was if 'prolonged' underperformance continued.

"If underperformance criteria parameters are only triggered in more extreme cases, underperforming options that should be reviewed could be missed. We saw one example where a trustee changed test parameters, resulting in an option that was monitored for underperformance under the old test not being monitored under the new test," ASIC said.

"The same investment option in a different trustee's choice product was monitored for underperformance over two years and in the second year the trustee took action to reduce the available investment limit for the option. While not conclusive, this suggests that the new test parameters of the first trustee may have been too narrow."

Finally, of 21 licensees assessed, ASIC found that in almost all cases, the underperforming products under review were on their approved product lists or were otherwise approved by the licensee. Six licensees based their product approvals on availability of options within certain Choice products or a minimum external product research rating, without records of further research or consideration, ASIC noted.

The regulator said it will continue to work closely with APRA to drive better practices in the superannuation industry, noting the latter's stated focus on investment governance. It also said the quality of advice provided by advisers could improve and that it is considering a range of regulatory responses to its findings, including contacting licensees where advice provided has been identified as likely to cause financial detriment.

In identifying their worst performing options, ASIC asked trustees to use the benchmark disclosed in the PDS, having regard to the option's benchmark performance on an annualised basis and its annualised returns. The options had to have over 100 members, more than five years' performance history, still be open to new members and not be a direct term deposit, shareholder, or fixed interest option.