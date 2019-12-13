NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC urges improved insurance outcomes
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   11:51AM

ASIC has called on the superannuation industry to improve consumer outcomes in relation to life insurance provided through superannuation.

In the new report, titled Insurance in superannuation: Industry implementation of the Voluntary Code of Practice, the regulator comments on the industry's implementation of the Insurance in Superannuation Voluntary Code of Practice.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "We recognise that there is significant change occurring in relation to insurance in superannuation."

"In this dynamic phase, it is important that superannuation trustees remain focused and committed to improving outcomes for members."

ASIC said the Code sets standards of practice with the aim of improving industry practices in benefit design, claims handling and communications to members.

The report found that 70% of superannuation trustees are adopting the Code in whole or part but full implementation is not due for completion until 30 June 2021.

In the report, ASIC observed that some improvements in practices are being introduced as a result of a significant number of trustees adopting the Code.  However, further work needs to be done to achieve the high industry standards consumers expect.

"We identified a number of inconsistencies in implementation of the Code, some relating to fundamental aspects such as which members are covered by the Code, the controls around balance erosion, and calculation of timeframes for claims processes," Press said.

"Also, trustees are continuing to leave vulnerable members behind - they need to have better defined policies and processes for those with unique needs."

ASIC added that it also plans further work looking at issues relevant to consumer outcomes in relation to insurance in superannuation.

