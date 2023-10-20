ASIC updates breach reporting rules

ASIC is making changes to its reportable situations regime, which includes extending the reporting deadline for some breaches.

Licensees will now have 90 days to submit a reportable situation instead of 30 days in situations that have "underlying circumstances that are the same or substantially similar to an earlier reportable situation."

This change takes effect from October 20 and is part of ASIC's amendments to licensees' obligations under ASIC Corporations and Credit (Amendment) Instrument 2023/589.

Licensees now have a longer timeframe from "when they first know that, or are reckless with respect to whether, there are reasonable grounds to believe that a reportable situation has arisen to lodge a report with ASIC if the situation is a related reportable situation."

All other reportable situations must be reported within 30 days.

ASIC said it expects the additional time should contribute to better reporting by licensees and enable them to address and rectify breaches more quickly.

"ASIC also reminds licensees that they are expected to undertake regular reviews or audits of the number of breaches reported and identify any trends in reports, as outlined in Regulatory Guide 78 Breach reporting by AFS licenses and credit licensees (RG 78)," ASIC said.

Under the new amendments, licensees also no longer have to report certain breaches of the misleading and deceptive conduct provisions and the false and misleading representations provision.

To qualify for these exclusions, licensees must show three things.

First, that the relevant breach must only impact one person or relates to a financial product, credit product, consumer lease, mortgage or guarantee or is proposed to be held jointly by more than one person.

Secondly, the breach must not result in or be likely to result in any financial loss or damage to the client regardless of whether that loss or damage has been or may be remediated.

Finally, the breach must not give rise to any other reportable situation.

ASIC provides examples of when reportable situations would no longer automatically be deemed "significant".

One example is if a Statement of Advice (SoA) given to a client has an error that the financial adviser rectifies with the client promptly and involves no actual or expected financial loss to the client. In other words, it's not an error that, if the correct information was provided, could have influenced the client's decision.

Another example is if an approval letter issued to a superannuation fund member confirms the account balance but fails to include a total and permanent disablement benefit amount that has been approved.

The payment made to the member includes this amount and the omission was not made in circumstances where another omission has arisen or is likely to arise if the root cause, for instance, the omission is a defective letter template or systems error, ASIC said.