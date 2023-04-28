ASIC updates breach reporting guidelines

ASIC has updated breach reporting procedures in the hope that it can help reduce regulatory burdens for financial advisers.

The corporate watchdog detailed several changes to Regulatory Guide 78 Breach reporting by AFS licensees and credit licensees, following consultation from the likes of super funds, financial advisers, banks and insurance firms that expressed operational issues with the regime since its introduction on 1 October 2021.

The updates include the clarification of circumstances in which licensees may group multiple reportable situations into one report.

RG78 also includes several new updates, one of which is how to describe the reportable situation.

"The level of detail you should include in your description of the reportable situation should take into account the impact, nature and complexity of the breach, including by providing a greater level of detail for reportable situations that involve client loss or other client or market integrity impact, and which are not one-off or isolated breaches," the regulatory guide reads.

Another new procedure is for licensees to provide genuine estimates for client loss and number of clients affected. This comes off the back of licensees writing "nil" values when asked for monetary impact.

"This estimate is important regulatory information," ASIC said.

"We expect licensees to be able to provide a genuine estimate within the legislative reporting timeframe."

ASIC also introduced guidance on what constitutes a "similar" reportable situation, an "investigation trigger" and what is a "root cause".

ASIC acting executive director of financial services and wealth Suneeta Sidhu said: "Our focus is to improve consistency and quality of reporting practices by licensees and reduce regulatory burden where we can. The improved guidance will support industry to meet their obligations and support the regime to meet its policy objectives for ASIC, industry and consumers."

"We acknowledged early on that there were some implementation challenges with the regime. Our updated guidance has been developed following consultation with industry on practical solutions to some of these challenges."