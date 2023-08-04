ASIC takes Dixon Advisory director to court

ASIC takes Dixon Advisory director to courtBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023 12:28PM
Read more: Dixon Advisory, ASIC, DASS, Federal Court, Paul Ryan, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, E&P Financial Group, Sarah Court, US Masters Residential Property Fund
ASIC is taking former Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) director Paul Ryan to the Federal Court in an alleged breach of duties that led to creditors suffering significant losses.
The corporate regulator believes Ryan put the interests of Dixon Advisory, which is now E&P Financial Group, above creditors when he also served as director of another subsidiary of the firm, E&P Operations.
Ryan was appointed chief financial officer and company secretary in February 2020, formerly serving as private capital managing director.
On 22 December 2021, ASIC alleges that Ryan amended Dixon Advisory's constitution to expressly authorise its directors to act in the interest of E&P Operations.
On 24 December 2021, a deed of acknowledgement of debt between Dixon Advisory and E&P Operations was executed, allegedly to advantage E&P Operations and disadvantage Dixon Advisory.
At the time the deed was entered, E&P Operations owed Dixon Advisory over $19 million and was on the brink of insolvency.
The directors, therefore, were obligated to consider the interests of creditors, ASIC said, noting that the deed imposed conditions which adversely affected Dixon Advisory's right to recover the $19 million debt.
The creditors included thousands of financial advice clients who invested in the US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) and financial products operated by entities related to Dixon Advisory.
In January 2022, DASS went into voluntary administration. On 16 December 2022, Dixon Advisory's creditors passed a deed of company arrangement, which among other things, required E&P Operations to pay $17,662,489 to Dixon Advisory.
Action taken by ASIC in that same year led to Dixon Advisory forcibly paying $7.2 million in penalties after the Federal Court found it failed to meet its best interest obligations by advising clients to invest or retain interests in the troubled URF fund.
Commenting on the latest in the saga, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said directors have responsibilities under the law to act in the best interests of their company, and this includes considering the interests of creditors when the company is facing insolvency.
"These proceedings underline our commitment to ensure directors meet their governance obligations, including where they serve on the boards of multiple companies in a corporate group," said Court.
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) counted 1726 Dixon Advisory-related complaints at the end of June 2023.
