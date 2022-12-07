ASIC suspends, cancels AFSLs

The corporate regulator suspended Quantum Funds Management Limited (QFML)'s AFSL and cancelled that of AFSL Group.

The suspension of QFML follows the ban of its managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) determinations.

According to ASIC, QFML also didn't have the required professional indemnity insurance coverage.

"The licence suspension allows QFML to provide financial services that are reasonably necessary for, or incidental to, the winding up the schemes except the Quantum Strata Scheme No. 14 (Scheme 14), which is not being wound up," ASIC said.

"Investors in Scheme 14 should contact QFML for further information."

Under the suspension, which is in place until October next year, QFML is required to have a dispute resolution system in place through membership of AFCA.

Meanwhile, ASIC has gone one step further in the cancellation of AFSL Group Pty Ltd (AFSL Group).

The licence was cancelled because AFSL Group failed to comply with its obligation to lodge financial statements and audit reports for the financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021 and did not maintain external dispute membership.

"Licensees are required to lodge financial statements and audit reports with ASIC to demonstrate their capacity to provide financial services. Failure to comply with reporting obligations can be an indicator of a poor compliance culture," ASIC stated.

Since ASIC's surveillance, AFSL Group has applied for reinstatement of its AFCA membership.

Both QFML and ASFL Group may apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.