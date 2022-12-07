Newspaper icon
ASIC suspends, cancels AFSLs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022   12:06PM

The corporate regulator suspended Quantum Funds Management Limited (QFML)'s AFSL and cancelled that of AFSL Group.

The suspension of QFML follows the ban of its managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) determinations.

According to ASIC, QFML also didn't have the required professional indemnity insurance coverage.

"The licence suspension allows QFML to provide financial services that are reasonably necessary for, or incidental to, the winding up the schemes except the Quantum Strata Scheme No. 14 (Scheme 14), which is not being wound up," ASIC said.

"Investors in Scheme 14 should contact QFML for further information."

Under the suspension, which is in place until October next year, QFML is required to have a dispute resolution system in place through membership of AFCA.

Meanwhile, ASIC has gone one step further in the cancellation of AFSL Group Pty Ltd (AFSL Group).

The licence was cancelled because AFSL Group failed to comply with its obligation to lodge financial statements and audit reports for the financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021 and did not maintain external dispute membership.

"Licensees are required to lodge financial statements and audit reports with ASIC to demonstrate their capacity to provide financial services. Failure to comply with reporting obligations can be an indicator of a poor compliance culture," ASIC stated.

Since ASIC's surveillance, AFSL Group has applied for reinstatement of its AFCA membership.

Both QFML and ASFL Group may apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

QFMLASICAFCAQuantum Funds Management LimitedAFSL Group Pty Ltd AFSL GroupAdministrative Appeals TribunalASFL GroupAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityPeter Gribble
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Expert Feed

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
