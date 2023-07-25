ASIC sues Vanguard for greenwash in bond fund

ASIC is taking Vanguard to court over greenwashing allegations relating to a global bond index fund.

This is the second time the market regulator has acted against Vanguard over greenwashing.

ASIC has lodged civil penalty proceedings in federal court, alleging Vanguard "made false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct liable to mislead the public in representing that all securities in the Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund (Hedged) (Fund) were screened against certain ESG criteria."

ASIC said investments in the fund were based on the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Aggregate SRI Exclusions Float Adjusted Index and "Vanguard claimed the index excluded issuers with significant business activities in a range of industries, including those involving fossil fuels."

"However, ASIC alleges that ESG research was not conducted over a significant proportion of issuers of bonds in the Index and therefore the fund," it said.

As February 2021, ASIC alleges the index and the fund included issuers that violated the applicable ESG criteria, including 42 issuers in the index collectively issued at least 180 bonds; and within the fund, at least 14 issuers that collectively issued at least 27 bonds.

ASIC alleges that these bonds exposed investor funds to investments which had ties to fossil fuels, including those with activities linked to oil and gas exploration, highlighting investments in Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline LLC (ADCOP), Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Colonial Pipeline Co, Empresa Nacional del Petróleo SA (ENAP) and John Sevier Combined Cycle Generation LLC as examples.

"We know that investors are increasingly seeking investment options that exclude certain industries, and investors need to be able to rely on investment screens to help them make these choices," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court.

"In this case, Vanguard promised its investors and potential investors that the product would be screened to exclude bond issuers with significant business activities in certain industries, including fossil fuels.

"We consider that the screening and research undertaken on behalf of Vanguard was far more limited than that being promised to investors, and we consider this constitutes another example of greenwashing."

ASIC alleges Vanguard misled the public in Product Disclosure Statements published between 7 August 2018 to 17 February 2021, a media release issued in August 2018, in statements on its website, statements made in an interview with Finance News Network and statements made in a presentation at a Finance News Network Fund Manager Event, both of which were recorded and published online.

"ASIC will continue its focus on alleged greenwashing conduct, and we continue to stress to the financial services industry that if exclusions in investments are promised, these exclusions need to be applied and promises upheld," Court said.

Vanguard said in a statement that it self-identified and self-reported the breach for both the fund and the ETF that was based on that fund (VEFI) to ASIC in early 2021 after identifying that while the fund was managed in alignment with the Bloomberg index methodology, "the descriptions of the exclusionary screens published by the Index provider and within Vanguard's Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) were not sufficiently detailed."

"At the time, the description of the exclusionary screens did not provide a sufficiently detailed explanation that certain debt issuers lacking research coverage were still included in the benchmark," Vanguard said.

"As a result, it is possible the portfolio held exposure to certain securities that may not have been reasonably expected by investors."

Vanguard said it "acted swiftly to inform investors and enhance the disclosure" and "fully cooperated with ASIC's queries on the matter since it was first self-reported."

"There was never any intention to mislead, but Vanguard recognises it has not lived up to the high standards it holds itself accountable to and apologises for the concern this matter may cause for our clients," the manager said.

Vanguard said it requested a trading halt on VEFI on 15 February 2021. The halt was lifted on 16 February 2021, after Vanguard issued an ASX announcement for the ETF and a unit holder notice (for the funds) to inform investors that a PDS update to better reflect the benchmark index methodology was to follow, including greater detail on how the exclusionary screens were being applied.

Vanguard contacted clients who "made applications into the funds during this February 15-16 period and offered them the opportunity to withdraw their application. Where clients elected to proceed with a purchase, Vanguard provided a right to return the product and be repaid the application amount for a one-month period."

The Supplementary PDS (SPDS) for the ETF and the PDS for the funds were updated and issued on 17 February and 18 February 2021 and on 10 March 2021, the PDS and SPDS for the funds and ETF were updated further, Vanguard added.

In the following two years, Vanguard said it has undertaken "a range of measures to strengthen the end-to-end product disclosure process including but not limited to our range of ESG offerings" and strengthened capabilities through the appointment of Sybil Dixon as head of ESG product and additional compliance and product resourcing in the product disclosure and oversight teams and enhancements to the disclosure due diligence process and investing in improved technology to support PDS production

"Vanguard is committed to serving our clients ESG investing needs and will continue to enhance our ESG product management, oversight and disclosure, in addition to actively working with the industry, policy makers and regulators in pursuit of continuous improvement in this space," Vanguard said.

In December 2022, Vanguard Investments has become the first investment manager to be fined by ASIC over greenwashing.

Vanguard paid $39,960 to comply with three infringement notices related to product disclosure statements (PDS) for the Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Funds.

ASIC noted that the Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Funds excluded certain investments in tobacco, but "while this screen applied to exclude manufacturers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, it did not exclude companies involved in the sale of tobacco products."