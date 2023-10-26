ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Having seen Mawhinney's initial 20-year ban overturned by the Full Federal Court last year, where the regulator was deemed to have brought a "mistaken" and "absurd", ASIC filed an amended originating process in March.

However, Mawhinney argued the amended documents filed by ASIC included additional allegations that were outside the scope of the Full Court's remittal order and should therefore not have been allowed to be filed. Mawhinney also questioned why these additional contraventions had not been included in ASIC's original case.

ASIC argued that its amended submissions were within the scope of the remittal order and that the Full Court "plainly intended for ASIC not to be confined to the case which ASIC had pursued before [previous judge] Anderson J". It also argued that the "new claims are 'a logical extension' of the 'legally correct case' it now seeks to bring" and that they "arise out of the matters that were before Anderson J."

However, Judge O'Callaghan disagreed.

"The claims are distinct and would, as was submitted, place Mr Mawhinney in significantly greater jeopardy. Absent some sensible explanation as to why they were not made at the first trial (or even mentioned on appeal), that they not now be allowed," he said.

"Nearly six hundred Australian lenders have been without principal and interest payments for more than three and a half years after ASIC set upon the business in April 2020 without interviewing Mr Mawhinney or requesting basic data to inform its investigation, including financial statements and asset registers," Mayfair 101 said following the verdict.

It added that Mawhinney believes "... it is apparent that ASIC had a mistaken understanding of Mayfair 101's business model and this misunderstanding could have been clarified had ASIC communicated their concerns rather than resorting to litigation at the first opportunity."

It marks the second loss for ASIC in as many days, having earlier this week lost its case against Diversa.