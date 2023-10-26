Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:37PM

The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Having seen Mawhinney's initial 20-year ban overturned by the Full Federal Court last year, where the regulator was deemed to have brought a "mistaken" and "absurd", ASIC filed an amended originating process in March.

However, Mawhinney argued the amended documents filed by ASIC included additional allegations that were outside the scope of the Full Court's remittal order and should therefore not have been allowed to be filed. Mawhinney also questioned why these additional contraventions had not been included in ASIC's original case.

ASIC argued that its amended submissions were within the scope of the remittal order and that the Full Court "plainly intended for ASIC not to be confined to the case which ASIC had pursued before [previous judge] Anderson J". It also argued that the "new claims are 'a logical extension' of the 'legally correct case' it now seeks to bring" and that they "arise out of the matters that were before Anderson J."

However, Judge O'Callaghan disagreed.

"The claims are distinct and would, as was submitted, place Mr Mawhinney in significantly greater jeopardy. Absent some sensible explanation as to why they were not made at the first trial (or even mentioned on appeal), that they not now be allowed," he said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"Nearly six hundred Australian lenders have been without principal and interest payments for more than three and a half years after ASIC set upon the business in April 2020 without interviewing Mr Mawhinney or requesting basic data to inform its investigation, including financial statements and asset registers," Mayfair 101 said following the verdict.

It added that Mawhinney believes "... it is apparent that ASIC had a mistaken understanding of Mayfair 101's business model and this misunderstanding could have been clarified had ASIC communicated their concerns rather than resorting to litigation at the first opportunity."

It marks the second loss for ASIC in as many days, having earlier this week lost its case against Diversa.

Read more: ASICMayfairJames MawhinneyDiversa
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC loses case against Diversa
Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action
Life insurance complaints drop 24%
Super fund, insurer admin issues draw AFCA complaints
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
ASIC updates breach reporting rules
AAT overturns ASIC ban on investment guru
ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court
ASIC cracks down on 11 SMSF auditors
BBY chief charged with aiding and abetting fraud

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.