NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:16PM

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of a financial services provider and revoked its suspension of a separate AFSL.

The regulator revoked the ASFL of NSW-based Tailormade Financial Strategies, effective 9 April 2020.

ASIC said it cancelled the AFSL because Tailormade was in liquidation.

"Under the Corporations Act 2001, ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFS licence if the licensee is under administration and is being wound up," the regulator said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"As part of the cancellation, Tailormade is required to maintain its membership of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority for a minimum of 12 months and hold adequate professional indemnity insurance cover."

Meanwhile, ASIC has revoked its suspension of Sydney-based responsible entity Ausfunds Management's ASFL.

ASIC said it revoked the suspended Ausfunds' AFSL because it had breached its licence by failing to maintain sufficient financial resources.

"In response to the suspension order, Ausfunds raised sufficient funds to rectify its net tangible assets deficiency," ASIC said.

"In light of this, ASIC revoked the AFS licence suspension on April 21 2020."

ASIC said responsible entities with an AFSL are required to meet the minimum level of net tangible assets of $150,000.

"Ausfunds had not maintained this level of financial resources over two consecutive financial reporting periods, despite reminders from its auditor about the financial requirements of its AFS licence," the regulator said.

"Under the Corporations Act, ASIC has the power to suspend or cancel an AFS licence if a licensee does not comply with the law, or if ASIC has reason to believe a licensee is likely to contravene its legal obligations."

Ausfunds sought a review of ASIC's decision to suspend its licence by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and a hearing date for the appeal is yet to be set.

Read more: ASICTailormade FinancialAusfunds ManagementAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
ASIC releases weekly regulatory tracker
Adviser bans fall
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
Former AFSL director banned
ASIC delivers thinly veiled warning
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3tQlu1cb