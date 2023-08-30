Newspaper icon
ASIC, RBA set high expectations for ASX

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   12:35PM

ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have set out high expectations for the ASX to get the CHESS replacement right, forcing it to consult on all matters on the CHESS replacement with the newly established oversight body.

In a joint letter, the government bodies wrote that the ASX must not make any final decisions about key strategic issues, particularly with respect to replacing CHESS, until they are communicated to the ASX Cash Equities Clearing and Settlement Advisory Group or Advisory Group.

The Advisory Group will in turn provide any recommendations. If recommendations are not accepted, the ASX must provide a comprehensive reason why in writing to the group regulators.

The Advisory Group, led by chair Alan Cameron, will oversee several issues incurred by ASX Clear and ASX Settlement following longstanding industry concerns over the botched CHESS replacement program.

ASIC and the RBA expect the ASX to "consult and engage in good faith" with the Advisory Group.

In response, the ASX will hold the first meeting with the group on August 31.

"ASX will fully support the Advisory Group and provide the opportunity for it to consider all strategic aspects of CHESS replacement and make recommendations on key strategic issues," the ASX said.

"This is initially expected to focus on CHESS replacement solution design archetype and appointment of vendors but will in time also consider other aspects of cash equities clearing and settlement. The letter requires ASX Clear and ASX Settlement to resource, consult and engage with the Advisory Group in good faith and in the public interest."

Future RBA governor Michele Bullock said: "It is important that the market's trust and confidence in the CHESS replacement program is restored. To do this, the program requires a fresh and collaborative approach that draws on the advice and perspectives of a range of experienced professionals. It is important that ASX and the Advisory Group work collaboratively to a solution that is in the public interest."

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the Advisory Group's role in assisting ASX Clear and ASX Settlement on the CHESS replacement program is vital to this process.

"Genuine collaboration between ASX, the Advisory Group and industry will be necessary to achieve the best outcome for the market, for listed companies and investors," he said.

Read more: ASXCHESSReserve Bank of AustraliaAlan CameronJoe LongoMichele Bullock
