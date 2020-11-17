ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is calling on financial advisers to provide feedback to its consultation paper on affordable scaled advice.

As previously announced last month, ASIC's latest consultation paper, Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers, is looking to explore the issues relating to the supply of good quality affordable advice and what steps can be taken for consumers to access it.

ASIC is seeking feedback from advisers as to whether they are currently providing scaled advice, how many times they would provide it each year, whether they would like to provide limited advice and whether their licensee supports the provision of scaled advice.

The regulator would also like to hear from licensees to understand the extent to which demand for advice has increased or decreased and the most common topics advisers are advising on.

Where limited advice is provided, ASIC wants to know what topics are typically covered, the kind of arrangement such advice is provided under, the barriers to doing so and the limited advice services the licensee would like to provide in future.

For those licensees not allowing the provision of limited advice, ASIC wants to know what's stopping them.

ASIC senior executive leader, financial advisers Kate Metz said at the Association of Financial Advisers Conference that ASIC has given guidance in the past that supports limited or scaled advice but are hearing from licensees that they don't want their advisers in that space.

"We are open to suggestions but certainly we don't want to continue with the status quo where people feel unable to provide limited advice or trapped into providing lengthy documents where, honestly, a consumer is never going to read," she said.

The paper is part of ASIC's Unmet Advice Needs project and acknowledges the changes the advice industry has undergone in recent years, highlighting the 14.9% decrease in financial adviser numbers on the Financial Adviser Register to 21,284.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press added that good-quality affordable personal advice may help consumers make better financial decisions, especially during times of heightened vulnerability.

The corporate regulator wants feedback from the financial advice industry and others with an interest in making affordable advice more accessible to consumers, particularly in regards to scaled advice.

"It will help us determine what meaningful steps we can take to help industry better provide good-quality affordable advice that meets consumers' needs," Press said.

Submissions to the consultation paper are due by 18 January 2021.