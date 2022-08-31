ASIC issues warning over brokers' high-risk offers

ASIC has told brokers to be careful about or to reconsider offering high-risk products and services to retail investors as an increasing number offer securities trading.

ASIC said it has seen increased instances of brokers offering securities trading to retail investors and that some are seeking to offer high-risk products or services that may be inappropriate or result in poor outcomes in a bid to broaden their revenue base as market conditions impact investor activity. This includes crypto-assets and potentially misleading offers of 'zero' or 'low cost' brokerage, ASIC said.

The regulator said securities lending is complex and may be difficult for retail investors to properly understand, adding that it's typically limited to institutional investors with size, scale and sophistication to understand and manage risks.

Features that may be unfair or inappropriate include bundling of securities with other services or automatic opt-in of clients to lending; no re-qualification or vetting of investors; and a fee split that is heavily skewed in the provider's favour.

ASIC said brokers offering crypto-assets alongside shares and other regulated financial products may give investors a false sense of security, "leading them to believe crypto-assets have the same protections as regulated financial products or they may underestimate the risks."

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "Crypto-assets are high-risk, volatile and complex. Brokers should think very carefully before offering crypto-assets through their share trading apps. The differences in risks and protections must be made clear to investors. We expect brokers to do the right thing by their clients."

In the case of possibly misleading statements about cost, Press said: "We are concerned that 'zero brokerage' claims may not be true to label where the service is 'bundled' with other products or services that effectively subsidise brokerage and cause retail investors to take on additional risk."

"We strongly encourage retail investors to carefully consider what they are signing up for and make sure they understand the potential risks."

She added that brokers making such claims should carefully consider whether they are in breach of financial services laws.

Finally, ASIC reminded licensees to ensure they effectively monitor and supervise any brokers that are operating as authorised representatives under their licence.

"We will intervene or take action where we see unfair or inappropriate offers of securities lending arrangements to retail clients," Press said.

"Australian financial services licensees may be liable for substantial civil penalties if they do not do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by their licence are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly."