ASIC highlights strategic priorities

ASIC has released its corporate plan, outlining strategic priorities and its course of action for the next four years, with a particular focus on the retirement sector.

The regulator highlighted four strategic priorities. One of its primary focuses is retirement decision making, it said, looking to protect consumers, especially as they plan and make decisions for retirement, with a focus on superannuation products, managed investments, and financial advice.

The report said around 11.7% of member accounts with superannuation funds currently belong to members aged 65 and over.

"As Australia's population ages, this proportion has been steadily increasing. Consumer superannuation accounts are also increasingly being held by a smaller number of regulated superannuation funds, due to industry consolidation," it said.

On super, it will review industry practice, communicate expectations regarding trustees' disclosure obligations, and drive changes that improve transparency.

It will conduct surveillance of trustees' oversight of advice fee deduction, monitor underperformance notifications and other communications by trustees that have products that fail the APRA performance test and take enforcement action against misleading conduct relating to fund performance.

It will continue the surveillance of internal dispute resolution practices by analysing data and reviewing complaint responses, to assess trustees' compliance with new enforceable standards.

As well as review trustees' implementation of the Retirement Income Covenant and communicate its findings to drive improved retirement outcomes for consumers while continuing surveillance of superannuation trustees on issues previously raised by ASIC.

It also said it is focused on reducing the risk of harm to consumers of financial and credit products, caused by poor product design, distribution and marketing, and will do this by driving compliance with new requirements.

On the advice front, the regulator flagged that it will also review the Financial Adviser Register to ensure it correctly records the authorisation status of existing advisers who have not passed by the relevant date. Following that, it will engage with licensees who have not removed advisers from the register as required.

ASIC plans to engage with licensees and advisers to ensure they understand and comply with their new registration obligations and facilitate the registration of relevant providers.

"We will operationalise the FSCP, ensuring its efficient and effective operation as the single disciplinary body for financial advisers," it said.

It also said it is focused on reducing the risk of harm to consumers of financial and credit products, caused by poor product design, distribution, and marketing, and will do this by driving compliance with new requirements.

It will conduct surveillance of the marketing of managed funds that are likely to appeal to retail and unsophisticated wholesale investors, such as some retirees, focusing on statements about fund performance and risks.

Other core strategic projects will be around scams, sustainable finance practices, crypto assets, design and distribution, breach reporting, cyber and operational resilience, Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) and digital technology and data.

The report said: "Our regulatory environment is changing and evolving - climate risk, our ageing population, emerging data and digital technologies, and significant volatility in the crypto-assets market are all having a transformational impact."

It added consumers remain vulnerable to investment scams. Australians lost more than $242 million to investment scams in the first half of 2022, with bank transfers continuing to be the most common payment form of attack.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the plan identifies work that is underway, addressing several emerging trends and important law reforms that are reshaping the financial system, including digitally enabled misconduct, emerging technologies, climate risks and an ageing population.

"ASIC will take strong and targeted enforcement action to protect consumers and investors and to maintain trust and integrity in the financial system," he said.

"ASIC is looking to the longer term and planning over the next four years. But we've seen that scenarios can change quickly. We remain alert to changes and developments in our operating and regulatory environment, and we will continue to make rapid, strategic decisions to adapt where needed. When we do so, it will be transparent."