ASIC files lawsuit against unlicensed director, companies

The corporate regulator filed a lawsuit against a Queensland man who allegedly deceived people he knew into handing over $100 million to invest in companies he owned without a financial services licence.

ASIC commenced proceedings in the Federal Court on Wednesday, alleging David Paul Hodgson of the Sunshine Coast provided unlicensed financial services and made misrepresentations to investors in convincing them to invest in MacroLend and Great Southland, both of which he is the sole director of.

MacroLend and Great Southland are part of the Paladin Group of companies, which also includes Kradle Software.

Since January 2015, MacroLend has raised more than $47.4 million from 169 investors, including for the development of a product by Kradle Software. During this time, MacroLend has not held an AFSL.

In courting investors, ASIC claims Hodgson told them Kradle Software held intangible assets of $1.02 billion when it did not; recorded assets were just $11,180. Documents also claimed there would be a likely public listing of the company on the London or Nasdaq stock exchanges, despite there being no reasonable grounds for such claims.

Elsewhere, Great Southland has been operating unlawfully in Australia, ASIC alleges. It is a company registered in Belize, but not Australia, and also has no AFSL.

Since January 2015, Great Southland has raised more than $60 million from 89 investors, 46 of which are Australians.

The regulator wants Hodgson disqualified from providing financial services for however long the court sees fit. He has previously been banned from providing financial services by ASIC; in 2015 - after he had already started sourcing money from investors in this current scheme - another Paladin company Hodgson was director of was found to have failed its obligations as a responsible entity.

Exalt Global Funds Limited was found to have made misleading statements in product disclosure statements about the level of risk associated with the Paladin Monetizer Fund; didn't keep proper financial records for the fund; and failed to lodge annual financial reports and the like to ASIC.