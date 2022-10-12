ASIC dishes out permanent ban to 'lifestyle' adviser

ASIC dishes out permanent ban to 'lifestyle' adviserBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 12 OCT 2022 12:50PM
Read more: ASIC, James Carlos Reynolds, Dover Financial Advisers, Interprac Financial Planning, Totem Wealth, Westpac
A former Dover and Interprac financial adviser who was found to be unfit to operate in the industry in any capacity was permanently banned by the regulator.
ASIC said James Carlos Reynolds purported to offer 'lifestyle' financial advice as sole director of Totem Wealth in Queensland's Robina since 2017.
The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that between 2010 and 2015 Reynolds was licensed by Westpac. He then moved to Dover Financial Advisers until its AFSL was cancelled in July 2018. Then, more than a year later, he became licensed by Interprac Financial Planning before ceasing in May 2020.
The regulator said it found his conduct "demonstrated that he was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services or operate in any capacity within the industry."
Reynolds did not show for the hearing, nor did he respond to any of ASIC's concerns. The regulator said he lacked the honesty, integrity, professionalism, and sound judgement expected of someone working in financial services.
He is permanently banned from providing any financial service, controlling a financial services business or performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Unity gives funds management business a makeover|
Australia's first global carbon credits ETF hits market|
Mayfair 101 bids for High Court appeal|
CEFC, Grok Ventures back solar tech firm|
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Chantal Giles
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED