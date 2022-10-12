Newspaper icon
ASIC dishes out permanent ban to 'lifestyle' adviser

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 OCT 2022   12:50PM

A former Dover and Interprac financial adviser who was found to be unfit to operate in the industry in any capacity was permanently banned by the regulator.

ASIC said James Carlos Reynolds purported to offer 'lifestyle' financial advice as sole director of Totem Wealth in Queensland's Robina since 2017.

The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that between 2010 and 2015 Reynolds was licensed by Westpac. He then moved to Dover Financial Advisers until its AFSL was cancelled in July 2018. Then, more than a year later, he became licensed by Interprac Financial Planning before ceasing in May 2020.

The regulator said it found his conduct "demonstrated that he was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services or operate in any capacity within the industry."

Reynolds did not show for the hearing, nor did he respond to any of ASIC's concerns. The regulator said he lacked the honesty, integrity, professionalism, and sound judgement expected of someone working in financial services.

He is permanently banned from providing any financial service, controlling a financial services business or performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business.

