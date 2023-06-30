ASIC deepens investigation into Magnolia founder

The Federal Court has extended the travel ban on Magnolia Capital's founder as he faces an ASIC investigation that alleges $40 million of investor money has gone missing.

Mitchell Atkins, also the managing director and chief investment officer of Magnolia Capital, was prohibited from leaving Australia without the consent of the court and was ordered to surrender his passport on June 19.

ASIC announced that it sought to extend the travel ban on June 26 as it continues its investigation into Atkins, who operated the failed Magnolia Group. Many of its subsidiaries went into liquidation between August 2022 and May.

The preliminary investigation into the failure of the Magnolia Group indicates that it operated a private lending business sourcing capital from private investors and that approximately $40 million in investor losses are presently unaccounted for, ASIC said.

The group operated as an authorised representative of Guildfords Funds Management.

The Magnolia Absolute Return Fund I and II, Magnolia Private Capital, Magnolia Direct Investments, Magnolia Wealth, Magnolia Lending, Magnolia Property Group Holding and Magnolia Equities were some of the many businesses Atkins operated that are now in liquidation.

The Magnolia Equities III Fund made a failed takeover bid of ASX-listed The Agency Group (AU1) in December 2020.

Atkins faces a final hearing at the Federal Court on August 11.

In the past, Atkins described Magnolia Capital as a "boutique funds management and advisory group with nearly $1 billion in funds under advice, operating across Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore".

"Magnolia was founded in 2015 and built its reputation as a specialist property and alternatives investor for family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients but has since diversified and now also counts institutional investors as investors," he said.

Last year, Atkins claimed that the Magnolia Capital Emerging Companies Microcap Fund 1 was the "highest-performing microcap fund in Australia in the 12 months leading to December 2021, when compared to other microcap funds listed on Morningstar".

"Uncharacteristically for an Australian actively managed fund, however, Magnolia has contributed 70% of the funds under management (FUM) from its own balance sheet to date," he said.