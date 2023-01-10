Newspaper icon
ASIC confirms advisers can offer home equity access guidance

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:51PM

ASIC has clarified that the Centrelink Home Equity Access Scheme isn't a credit product, allowing advisers to include it in retirement plans.

Responding to an inquiry by Capital Advisory financial planner Michael Miller, ASIC said the operation of the Scheme is provided for under the Social Security Act 1991 (Cth) and is debt owed by the recipient to the government.

"The Scheme is provided for under statute and not under a contract, these debts aren't considered 'credit contracts' under the National Credit Act," ASIC stated.

"We consider that financial advisers can advise on the Scheme without requiring an Australian Credit Licence (ACL), notwithstanding their functional equivalence to reverse mortgages that are regulated under the National Credit Act."

The Home Equity Access Scheme (HEAS), previously named the Pension Loans Scheme (PLS), has been a long-standing Centrelink scheme that functions similarly to a reverse mortgage.

According to Miller, prior to recent modifications, the eligibility requirements for the scheme were restrictive, making it unlikely to be included in many financial advisers' retirement plans for clients.

"Given the similarities between the HEAS and a reverse mortgage, many Australian Financial Service Licence (AFSL) holders had expressed caution about advising directly on the scheme, as it may have required an Australian Credit Licence (ACL) which was more typically held by mortgage brokers and other finance industry participants, than financial planners," Miller said.

But the lack of commission and small borrowing amounts make it unlikely that brokers will provide advice on the HEAS. Additionally, the HEAS is often used in conjunction with other financial products, such as age pension entitlements and super pensions, or annuities, Miller continued.

