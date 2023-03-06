Newspaper icon
ASIC charges former investment company executives

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023   12:08PM

Benjamin Hornigold's former chief executive and chief financial officer face charges for dishonest breach of duties and misleading the ASX.

ASIC alleges former chief executive Stuart McAuliffe and former chief financial officer Samuel Elderfireld failed to act in the best interests of Benjamin Hornigold regarding payments made between 26 June 2018 and 29 June 2019.

The payments, which amounted to $3.8 million, were made to John Bridgeman Limited, a related entity and investment manager for Benjamin Hornigold.

ASIC also alleges that McAuliffe caused misleading information to be provided to the ASX in August 2018 about the payments to John Bridgeman. According to ASIC, the conduct was in violation of s 1309 of the Corporations Act.

At the time of the alleged misconduct, dishonest breaches of directors' and officers' duties and knowingly providing misleading information to a financial market operator were punishable by up to five years' imprisonment.

Benjamin Hornigold, John Bridgeman, and Henry Morgan Limited (in liquidation) were part of a funds management group of companies, with Benjamin Hornigold and Henry Morgan listed on the ASX as investment companies managed by John Bridgeman.

In June 2017, Henry Morgan was suspended from trading on the ASX, delisted in February 2020, and wound up on 22 August 2022.

Similarly, Benjamin Hornigold was suspended from trading on the ASX in July 2018, and its board, including former chief executive McAuliffe, resigned in June 2019. A new board was appointed, and trading in Benjamin Hornigold's shares resumed on 25 June 2020.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is handling the prosecution of Benjamin Hornigold's former executives after ASIC's investigation.

Elderfield's prosecution is scheduled for further mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 16.

McAuliffe's prosecution will have a further mention on March 17, as ordered by the court.

Read more: Benjamin HornigoldASXASICJohn BridgemanHenry MorganStuart McAuliffeCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsSamuel ElderfireldInvestment managementFinancial services
