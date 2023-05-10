Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAY 2023   11:51AM

Only two years on from its creation, the government is cutting the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority's funding, in a move that will see it only review the activities of ASIC and APRA every five years.

The Authority, which commenced 1 July 2021, currently assesses the capabilities and efficacy of the regulators every two years. However, the government has moved to change this to once every five years, in what it deems a budget saving.

Outlining the additional $162.4 million in resourcing it will provide itself in delivering on Treasury priorities, the government's budget documents explain the cost of the additional resourcing will be "partially offset by reprioritisation of existing functions within the Treasury portfolio and by reducing the frequency of Financial Regulator Assessment Authority reviews from every two years to every five years."

The Authority was created on the back of a recommendation out of the Royal Commission. It only released its first review of ASIC in August last year and is still yet to release its first of APRA. It is chaired by former Macquarie chief executive Nicholas Moore who, alongside members Fiona Crosbie and Craig Drummond, were locked in until 2026.

Commenting, Financial Advice Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said the decision by government is concerning.

"It is disappointing to see this highlighted as a budget saving in the context of recent regulator reviews and when no consultation with industry has been undertaken," she said.

As part of the reprioritisation of functions, and among other things, Treasury has instead allocated $1.9 million over two years to establish a public registry of beneficial ownership of companies and other legal vehicles, including trusts, and $5 million over five years to continue a superannuation consumer advocate to improve members' outcomes. This consumer advocate measure will be offset by an increase in the Superannuation Supervisory Levy administered by APRA, the government said.

Editor's Choice

Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The cost of professional indemnity insurance increased at least 40% for financial advisers since 2015, a new report from APRA shows.

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity.

High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
In a new podcast, HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the plan to double concessional tax rates on super balances over $3 million has many pain points.

GAM shareholders challenge acquisition

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
An investor group that controls 8.4% of Swiss fund manager GAM is challenging its proposed acquisition by Liontrust Asset Management.

MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
