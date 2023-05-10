ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government

Only two years on from its creation, the government is cutting the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority's funding, in a move that will see it only review the activities of ASIC and APRA every five years.

The Authority, which commenced 1 July 2021, currently assesses the capabilities and efficacy of the regulators every two years. However, the government has moved to change this to once every five years, in what it deems a budget saving.

Outlining the additional $162.4 million in resourcing it will provide itself in delivering on Treasury priorities, the government's budget documents explain the cost of the additional resourcing will be "partially offset by reprioritisation of existing functions within the Treasury portfolio and by reducing the frequency of Financial Regulator Assessment Authority reviews from every two years to every five years."

The Authority was created on the back of a recommendation out of the Royal Commission. It only released its first review of ASIC in August last year and is still yet to release its first of APRA. It is chaired by former Macquarie chief executive Nicholas Moore who, alongside members Fiona Crosbie and Craig Drummond, were locked in until 2026.

Commenting, Financial Advice Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said the decision by government is concerning.

"It is disappointing to see this highlighted as a budget saving in the context of recent regulator reviews and when no consultation with industry has been undertaken," she said.

As part of the reprioritisation of functions, and among other things, Treasury has instead allocated $1.9 million over two years to establish a public registry of beneficial ownership of companies and other legal vehicles, including trusts, and $5 million over five years to continue a superannuation consumer advocate to improve members' outcomes. This consumer advocate measure will be offset by an increase in the Superannuation Supervisory Levy administered by APRA, the government said.