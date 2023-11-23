ASFA appoints Mary Delahunty as chief executive

ASFA appoints Mary Delahunty as chief executiveBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 23 NOV 2023 12:48PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has appointed Mary Delahunty as its incoming chief executive, set to commence the role in February.
Leanne Turner assumed the position temporarily in October following the departure of Martin Fahy, who stepped down from the top job in May after seven years. She will continue as the interim chief until Delahunty commences.
Delahunty joins from her own consultancy, Seven Advisory, where she spent almost two years as managing director.
Before that, she worked at HESTA for a little over 10 years, starting as the fund's head of impact in 2018. Delahunty later transitioned to general manager of business development and policy.
In the role, she was responsible for the fund's growth, policy formulation and investment practices, which all aimed to advance member outcomes.
She also holds several board positions, including in regtech and education, and was a 2015 Churchill Fellow awarded for international research on gender equity in pension systems.
ASFA chair Gary Dransfield said the appointment marks a significant milestone for the association.
"Her leadership qualities, industry knowledge, and demonstrated commitment to advancing the sector, align perfectly with ASFA's 60-year-long mission to bring the whole industry together to strengthen the effectiveness of our superannuation system for all Australians," he said.
"With a deep pipeline of consultation on critical issues ahead of us, and the planned delivery of a comprehensive professional development program to enhance skills and thought leadership throughout the industry, we are confident that under Mary's leadership, ASFA will continue to be the preeminent voice of the industry."
Delahunty said she is honoured to join the ASFA team and looks forward to contributing to the organisation's ongoing success.
"A strong peak body, combining deep technical research with the expertise of super funds and service providers, as ASFA uniquely does, plays a crucial role in progressing important conversations on matters such as the objective of super, the role of capital and enhancing member services," she said.
Meanwhile, Dransfield thanked Turner for stepping in.
"Leeanne has played an invaluable role in contributing to an outstanding program at the ASFA Conference in Adelaide next week, which explores the enormous opportunity currently presented to the industry and tackles some of our key challenges head-on," he said.
"Collaboration across the industry at a time of such change has never been more important and the conference signals a bright year ahead."
