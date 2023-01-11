ART, Macquarie, PGGM partner on portfolio acquisition

Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Macquarie Asset Management and the PGGM Infrastructure Fund have backed a Macquarie AirFinance acquisition.

Macquarie AirFinance secured a US$2.2 billion portfolio from Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO). The transaction was approved by ALAFCO shareholders at an Ordinary General Assembly Meeting on 27 December 2022 and its completion is expected during 2023.

Macquarie AirFinance shareholders will contribute US$600 million of new equity for the deal. The transaction will also be supported by a $1.65 billion acquisition facility, underwritten by BNP Paribas, Citibank, MUFG Bank and Natixis.

A joint statement said: "This transaction will enable the business to further expand and diversify its fleet of aircraft while improving the emissions profile, scale, average age, remaining lease term, and orderbook size of Macquarie AirFinance as the recovery of the aviation sector gains pace."

Australian Retirement Trust head of global real assets Michael Weaver said: "The diversification of Macquarie AirFinance's fleet into more efficient and lower emissions aircraft is consistent with our broader strategies to lower net emissions across our portfolio, while never compromising on our members' best financial interests."

"Our partnership with Macquarie and PGGM in Macquarie AirFinance continues to provide ART's members an attractive investment into a unique asset with diversification benefits across our portfolio."

Macquarie Asset Management head of asset finance Jonathan Watkinson-Hall commented: "This strategic acquisition will enable Macquarie AirFinance to grow its network of customers globally while increasing its exposure to more efficient aircraft."

"As passengers return to the skies and investor appetite for transportation assets strengthens, we are excited to support Macquarie AirFinance as it acquires this attractive portfolio and positions for future growth."

Meanwhile, PGGM head of infrastructure investments Dennis van Alphen said the PGGM Infrastructure Fund delivered on its promise to Macquarie AirFinance shareholders by financing the acquisition of newer aircraft for an attractive risk-return.

"In the next decades, the global aviation industry will demand aircraft with an increasingly lower carbon footprint as the industry works towards its 2050 net zero target," van Alphen said.

"In that context, PGGM Infrastructure Fund will expect all of its investee companies to develop a credible long-term CO2 reduction strategy before 2030."