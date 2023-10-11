Newspaper icon
APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:36PM

APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

The prudential regulator is proposing to publish total expenses for the industry by category and by internal, related outsourced and non-related outsourced arrangements for administration and operating expenses and for investment expenses.

It also plans to disclose total expenses at an individual fund level by category, including expenditure for marketing and sponsorships, industrial bodies, related parties, director and executive remuneration, and political donations by payee or service provider.

Further, total expenses linked with the name of the service provider will be revealed, particularly when the provider acts as a promoter, such as a third party benefiting from marketing a fund.

Additionally, APRA is seeking to present aggregated asset allocation data for fund investments in property and infrastructure, alternatives, listed equity, and private equity.

"These proposals represent an important step forward in achieving greater transparency in superannuation," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"It's APRA's aim to publish as much of the data that we collect as possible, especially where there is a strong public interest in having access to high quality industry data that is comparable across funds.

"Under these proposals, members would have a clearer and more detailed picture of how their money is being spent and invested, while trustees would be further compelled to remain closely focused on improving member outcomes."

APRA has invited trustees to provide feedback on its plans to publish total fund expenditure and expanded asset allocation data by mid-2024.

The data will be collected later this year following recent amendments to reporting standards under Phase one of APRA's Superannuation Data Transformation

The consultation, which will include two roundtable discussions with trustees and other industry stakeholders, closes on November 29.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

