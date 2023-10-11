APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

The prudential regulator is proposing to publish total expenses for the industry by category and by internal, related outsourced and non-related outsourced arrangements for administration and operating expenses and for investment expenses.

It also plans to disclose total expenses at an individual fund level by category, including expenditure for marketing and sponsorships, industrial bodies, related parties, director and executive remuneration, and political donations by payee or service provider.

Further, total expenses linked with the name of the service provider will be revealed, particularly when the provider acts as a promoter, such as a third party benefiting from marketing a fund.

Additionally, APRA is seeking to present aggregated asset allocation data for fund investments in property and infrastructure, alternatives, listed equity, and private equity.

"These proposals represent an important step forward in achieving greater transparency in superannuation," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"It's APRA's aim to publish as much of the data that we collect as possible, especially where there is a strong public interest in having access to high quality industry data that is comparable across funds.

"Under these proposals, members would have a clearer and more detailed picture of how their money is being spent and invested, while trustees would be further compelled to remain closely focused on improving member outcomes."

APRA has invited trustees to provide feedback on its plans to publish total fund expenditure and expanded asset allocation data by mid-2024.

The data will be collected later this year following recent amendments to reporting standards under Phase one of APRA's Superannuation Data Transformation

The consultation, which will include two roundtable discussions with trustees and other industry stakeholders, closes on November 29.