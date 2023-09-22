APRA moves to ensure improved member outcomesBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 22 SEP 2023 12:46PM
Read more: Member, APRA, Prudential Standard, Strategic Planning, Margaret Cole, Sole Purpose Test
APRA is updating Prudential Standard 'Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes' (SPS 515) to enhance member outcomes in superannuation, including requiring trustees to justify business-related expenses.
The regulator's changes seek to align expenditure requirements more closely with the best financial interest duty and for the retirement phase, support the retirement income covenant.
The reforms will mandate trustees to justify business-related expenditures. They will also aim to elevate the standards for trustees in managing financial resources.
Further, the draft of the updated SPS 515 will push trustees to adopt a prudent approach in key areas, including fee setting and the oversight of member-fund reserves, and improve the risk management procedures involved in transferring members between different funds.
APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said updating SPS 515 was one of the regulator's most important policy priorities in superannuation.
"SPS 515 goes to the heart of what trustees need to do. Updating the standard will ensure trustees have robust business operations and are held to account to deliver outcomes that are in the best financial interests of their members," she said.
Meanwhile, APRA has decided to retire its 20-year-old guidance curricular on the Sole Purpose Test for superannuation trustees.
"The circular was designed more than 20 years ago for a larger number of less sophisticated trustees. It offered general guidance and had no legal status or effect," Cole said.
"Trustees are operating more mature businesses today and are well placed to make decisions consistent with their legislative duties."
APRA has indicated that it has no plans to issue new guidance.
Related News
Editor's Choice
APRA moves to ensure improved member outcomes
Iress Wealth appoints interim chief
Singaporean wealth manager mandates Aussie boutique
State Street implements first rebrand in 50 years
|Sponsored by
Over-diversification: How much is too much?
"Diversification is the only free lunch" said Harry Markowitz, but is there such a thing as too much diversification.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Cullen Gunn
KILTER RURAL