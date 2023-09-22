APRA moves to ensure improved member outcomes

APRA is updating Prudential Standard 'Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes' (SPS 515) to enhance member outcomes in superannuation, including requiring trustees to justify business-related expenses.

The regulator's changes seek to align expenditure requirements more closely with the best financial interest duty and for the retirement phase, support the retirement income covenant.

The reforms will mandate trustees to justify business-related expenditures. They will also aim to elevate the standards for trustees in managing financial resources.

Further, the draft of the updated SPS 515 will push trustees to adopt a prudent approach in key areas, including fee setting and the oversight of member-fund reserves, and improve the risk management procedures involved in transferring members between different funds.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said updating SPS 515 was one of the regulator's most important policy priorities in superannuation.

"SPS 515 goes to the heart of what trustees need to do. Updating the standard will ensure trustees have robust business operations and are held to account to deliver outcomes that are in the best financial interests of their members," she said.

Meanwhile, APRA has decided to retire its 20-year-old guidance curricular on the Sole Purpose Test for superannuation trustees.

"The circular was designed more than 20 years ago for a larger number of less sophisticated trustees. It offered general guidance and had no legal status or effect," Cole said.

"Trustees are operating more mature businesses today and are well placed to make decisions consistent with their legislative duties."

APRA has indicated that it has no plans to issue new guidance.