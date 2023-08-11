Newspaper icon
Regulatory

APIR reports surge in new financial products

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   12:16PM

APIR Systems has noted a significant rise in the registrations of new financial products, particularly of managed funds and managed accounts.

According to APIR chief executive Chris Donohoe, while product registrations were slightly down from the previous year's record number, it was 34.2% above the rolling four-year average.

Managed investment products comprised the most registrations, accounting for 70.4%. This represents a 22.1% rise over the rolling four-year average.

Managed accounts, under the SMA model, experienced a 174.4% increase from the previous year.

"Managed investment products continued to be the industry's product engine room; however, it is extremely pleasing to see the significant increase in managed account registrations in 2022/23, being 153.8% above the four-year rolling average," Donohoe said.

"This further demonstrates the industry's better understanding of how to leverage the benefits of the APIR coding regime."

APIR also identified a continued rationalisation of superannuation investment options. The industry saw 45 new participant registrations, including responsible entities and trustees, marking 7.1% net growth from FY22.

However, Donohoe pointed out that product terminations in FY23 were largely influenced by superannuation investment options. He attributed this trend to the industry's ongoing merger and acquisition activities.

Of note, KPMG reported 13 mergers in the superannuation sector for FY22. Highlighting a trend towards inorganic growth, many superannuation funds are actively seeking merger partners.

"More superannuation funds are pursuing inorganic growth strategies and are on the lookout for a merger partner. This is a very competitive market with opportunity to negotiate better outcomes for their member," KPMG said.

Looking to FY24, challenges such as fluctuating interest rates and looming recessionary threats are expected to have a heavy influence on product development strategies. But the industry continues to evolve and has proven to be incredibly resilient and innovative in recent years, particularly given the challenges faced coming out of the pandemic, Donohoe said.

"We expect that the continued domestic and global challenges, including a rapidly changing interest rate environment and the recessionary threats, will drive further innovative responses and offer opportunities to product manufacturers," he said.

