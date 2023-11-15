Newspaper icon
Technology
APAC looks to data-driven future: State Street

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 NOV 2023   12:12PM

Over 80% of institutions globally expect sizeable opportunities to emerge from enhanced data management and usage, according to State Street's latest report.

The State Street Data Opportunity Study, conducted in the third quarter of the year, analysed responses from 520 global asset owners and managers, 35 of them Australian.

Of the respondents, APAC investors are the most optimistic about the data opportunity.

In the next two to five years, APAC firms foresee data usage percolating across functions including IT/infrastructure and sales and marketing.

"There's a lot of energy and drive around data-driven innovation in APAC," State Street country head Australia Tim Helyar told Financial Standard.

"When new things come along in the region there are a lot of innovative minds and institutions that are pushing hard to create a niche or a competitive advantage in data."

Helyar said APAC institutions are also more adoptive of new data technology.

"In APAC, there are more assets held by asset owners than asset managers, and asset owners need to draw insights from the data that is managed by outsourced partners," he explained.

"For example, our super fund clients still predominately outsource asset management... They've got a number of external managers who are managing their assets, and when consolidating all of that, it's important to be able to understand the aggregated view, drawing insights and making decisions from that."

In Australia, these data insights are increasingly important to asset owners because of increasing regulatory pressure. It is also key to asset managers as consolidation and inorganic global expansion ramps up, creating similar needs.

"In APAC it's similar because there's a lot of sovereign wealth and pension funds that need to do the same thing - to bring their data together across their ecosystem of providers," Helyar said.

"Access to this data allows an asset owner to be much more insightful around the actions that they take, for example, hiring and firing of managers, tracking, reporting and managing risk, regulatory reporting."

Helyar said whilst these themes are not unique to APAC, firms in this region don't face the same level of complexity in their operating models when compared to older established markets such as the US and Europe.

Globally, more than 75% of respondents rate their data capabilities across accuracy, access, analytics, and governance at a nascent or intermediate stage.

"For the majority of the respondents, more than 25% of their existing technology needs an upgrade to meet their strategic goals," Helyar said.

Therefore, companies are currently investing in developing talent, strengthening cybersecurity, and improving data governance.

Over the short to medium term, the focus will shift to cloud storage, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), Helyar said.

"The study finds institutions expect AI to percolate to more functions such as cybersecurity, investment analysis and customer experience, including AI-enabled personalised investment advice.

"However, sourcing data-literate talent is a challenge for institutions, with a lack of appropriately skilled personnel causing delays in the implementation of projects and high contractor costs."

The survey results show existing staff lack time to keep on top of the latest tech developments and firms fall short on finding the right programs to train talent, he added.

"Deriving insights from data is one thing, but actually organising data, normalising it, putting it into a structure that you can use, and then drawing insights from it is actually really hard," Helyar said.

Helyar said it's also crucial for funds to invest in their core technology.

"And it's not just a matter of buying a new data platform. You've actually got to be able to integrate all of your existing systems into that data platform... So, it's a big investment in tech, and it's a big investment in people," he said.

