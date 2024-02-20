Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024   12:29PM

ANZ has had a significant legal win on appeal, with its proposed $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp's banking arm given the go-ahead.

The decision to authorise the takeover was handed down this morning by the Australian Competition Tribunal (ACT), despite initially being blocked by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in August last year.

At the time, the ACCC said it was not satisfied with the proposal because it would reduce competition in the banking market. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank also opposed the decision.

This morning, ACT deputy president justice John Halley said there were sufficient "net public benefits" to allow the deal to go ahead.

"The tribunal has concluded that the small increase in the market share of ANZ, if the proposed acquisition proceeds, would not have a meaningful impact on the degree of likelihood of the major banks engaging in successful co-ordination," Halley said.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said the tribunal's ruling was a "significant milestone and an important step forward."

"Suncorp Bank is a high-quality business with a strong team and excellent customer base, and we look forward to bringing them access to the best of ANZ, including our platforms and technology," Elliott said.

"We strongly believe that the acquisition presents significant opportunities for ANZ, Suncorp Bank and our customers, as well as major public benefits for Queensland."

Meanwhile, Suncorp Group chair Christine McLoughlin said the decision reflects the importance of strong, sustainable insurance and banking systems equipped to meet the changing needs of customers, communities, and the broader economy.

"It's also a big win for Queensland with both Suncorp and ANZ announcing significant jobs and investment packages as part of the bank sale process," McLoughlin said.

Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston added that the sale of the bank would result in Suncorp becoming a "dedicated Trans-Tasman insurance company" at a time when the value of insurance and the need for continued investment in a vibrant private insurance sector had never been greater.

"Our ability to meet the rapidly evolving needs of insurance customers and address increasingly complex challenges such as climate change and affordability will be significantly strengthened through dedicated investment as a pureplay insurance company," Johnston said.

The Finance Sector Union (FSU) said it opposes the takeover.

"The continual erosion of competition is bad for consumers and bad for jobs," FSU national president Wendy Streets said.

"The big four already have a stranglehold on banking in Australia and we are concerned about smaller banks being relentlessly consumed by larger predators."

Streets added: "It is a concern that the ACT can overturn the ACCC's determination on the basis that the takeover would not substantially reduce competition and that the public would benefit from greater efficiencies."

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to legislative amendments by the Queensland Parliament and approval by treasurer Jim Chalmers.

At the time of writing, Suncorp's shares have risen as much as 7.8% to $15.56. According to CommSec, this is its highest since August 2018.

ANZ initially entered an agreement to purchase Suncorp Bank in July 2022.

Read more: ANZACCCSuncorp BankSuncorp GroupAustralian Competition TribunalChristine McLoughlinJim ChalmersJohn HalleyShayne ElliottSteve Johnston
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual Corporate Trust adds staff
Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as Future Fund chair
Government proposes framework for clearing and settlement services regulation
Macquarie Wrap rolls out new features for advisers
Zurich cleared by Federal Court in life insurance dispute
ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure
CSLR chief executive named
RBA names new chief economist
AMP adds to board
British banker to become RBA deputy governor

Editor's Choice

Fund manager awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
A $16.6 billion fund manager has named Citi Securities Services as its new custodian and fund administrator.

Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
The Kahlbetzer family office's investment arm is seeking to raise $50 million for a new fund that focuses on companies with technology capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Janus Henderson Investors appointed a local head of retail research for Australia and hired a sales director from T. Rowe Price.

ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
ANZ has had a significant legal win on appeal, with its proposed $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp's banking arm given the go-ahead.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach