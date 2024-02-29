Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research

Analysis shows an annuity that pays an income equivalent to the Age Pension would cost a retiree more than $500,000.

In researching whether annuities could solve superannuation's need for better retirement income stream solutions, Rainmaker Information, supported by Plan for Life research, found the products are currently far too expensive to do so.

The analysis found that a 25-year fixed term CPI-indexed annuity paying a retirement income stream equivalent to the Age Pension would cost more than $500,000. The same annuity paying $50,000 in income would cost more than $900,000, Rainmaker said.

This, despite APRA data showing that only 3.3% of retirement age members in not-for-profit and retail super funds have more than $1 million in their super account. Almost half of the total have less than $100,000 in retirement savings.

"This suggests very few retirees could afford an annuity as the centerpiece of their retirement income strategy," Rainmaker said.

Lifetime CPI-indexed annuities would be even more expensive, the research house added.

This likely explains why only 3% of retirement assets across NFP and retail funds are held in annuities, even when they're treated so favourably within the Age Pension Asset Test. This rises to just 6% when you include those paid outside of superannuation.

However, Rainmaker said there is a market for annuities among conservative investors "as the life insurer guarantees the income stream, they usually embed conservative (low) rates of investment returns." Most currently available are built on internal yields of less than 5.5%, it said.

"Since these rates of return slightly exceed the capital stable retirement long-run index, this suggests annuities could appeal to risk-averse fund members," Rainmaker noted.

Another potential market for annuities providers may be among retirees looking for bespoke, low-cost annuities that combine the characteristics of account-based pensions, it added - however, providers would have to "vastly improve their product communications" to make this happen.