AMP to pay $100m to settle BOLR class action

AMP will pay $100 million to settle the long-running Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) class action - an amount double what it initially provisioned.

The wealth manager announced this morning it has reached a settlement with AMP Financial Planning advisers in the BOLR class action that dates back to July 2020.

After provisioning $50 million for the fallout in its 1H23 results in July, it will instead pay $100 million following mediation this month. The $50 million was based on the initial outcome of the case, in which AMP lost before lodging an appeal in September.

At the time, The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald said that, "in the interests of AMP, its shareholders, and past and current AMP-licensed members of TAA, the matter should be resolved as quickly as possible".

AMP said the settlement covers the class action in its entirety, including where no judgement has been made. It is not an admission of liability and is still subject to approval by the Federal Court, it said.

Speaking to Financial Standard, AMP group executive, advice Matt Lawler said that was also the objective for AMP, adding that he and chief executive Alexis George have been working overtime to rebuild trust and strengthen relationships with the group's advisers.

Many of the members of the class action remain with AMP, with Lawler saying that's why it was so important to reach an outcome.

"These are the people that we're working with and looking to design the future around, and we wanted to make sure we could put that legacy issue behind us," Lawler said.

"We've had no different impact to any other licensee in terms of why advisers are exiting... Through out surveys with advisers, we've seen a massive uptick in their satisfaction in terms of some of the changes we've made, some of the services we've put in place. We've improved technology and advice delivery processes, so the overall sentiment has improved.

"But BOLR was this big issue from the past that we had to face into, and we had to deal with to make sure we rebuilt that trust... We had rebuilt trust in terms of their confidence around how we can manage the business into the future, but we had to rebuild trust around how we dealt with one of the big issues of the past, and that's what this is about."

Also commenting on the settlement, George said: "This is an important step forward for our Advice business and for AMP more broadly, as it allows us to put this legacy matter behind us, which has impacted relationships with our valued advisers."

"We've worked very hard in recent years on rebuilding the relationship with advisers and we're looking forward to working with them in the delivery of quality financial advice, at a time when Australians need it more than ever."

After years of receding, AMP's share price rose on the back of this morning's announcement, climbing as much as 9% after trade opened. At time of writing, it's up around 6% to 0.90 cents. That said, this is down more than 63% since the end of the Royal Commission, and more than 90% since AMP first listed.

The group said it will update the market before the end of the year on how tranche three of its capital return program is progressing, with the $50 million added to the settlement to have an impact.