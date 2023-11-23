Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AMP to pay $100m to settle BOLR class action

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 NOV 2023   12:52PM

AMP will pay $100 million to settle the long-running Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) class action - an amount double what it initially provisioned.

The wealth manager announced this morning it has reached a settlement with AMP Financial Planning advisers in the BOLR class action that dates back to July 2020.

After provisioning $50 million for the fallout in its 1H23 results in July, it will instead pay $100 million following mediation this month. The $50 million was based on the initial outcome of the case, in which AMP lost before lodging an appeal in September.

At the time, The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Macdonald said that, "in the interests of AMP, its shareholders, and past and current AMP-licensed members of TAA, the matter should be resolved as quickly as possible".

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

AMP said the settlement covers the class action in its entirety, including where no judgement has been made. It is not an admission of liability and is still subject to approval by the Federal Court, it said.

Speaking to Financial Standard, AMP group executive, advice Matt Lawler said that was also the objective for AMP, adding that he and chief executive Alexis George have been working overtime to rebuild trust and strengthen relationships with the group's advisers.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Many of the members of the class action remain with AMP, with Lawler saying that's why it was so important to reach an outcome.

"These are the people that we're working with and looking to design the future around, and we wanted to make sure we could put that legacy issue behind us," Lawler said.

"We've had no different impact to any other licensee in terms of why advisers are exiting... Through out surveys with advisers, we've seen a massive uptick in their satisfaction in terms of some of the changes we've made, some of the services we've put in place. We've improved technology and advice delivery processes, so the overall sentiment has improved.

"But BOLR was this big issue from the past that we had to face into, and we had to deal with to make sure we rebuilt that trust... We had rebuilt trust in terms of their confidence around how we can manage the business into the future, but we had to rebuild trust around how we dealt with one of the big issues of the past, and that's what this is about."

Also commenting on the settlement, George said: "This is an important step forward for our Advice business and for AMP more broadly, as it allows us to put this legacy matter behind us, which has impacted relationships with our valued advisers."

"We've worked very hard in recent years on rebuilding the relationship with advisers and we're looking forward to working with them in the delivery of quality financial advice, at a time when Australians need it more than ever."

After years of receding, AMP's share price rose on the back of this morning's announcement, climbing as much as 9% after trade opened. At time of writing, it's up around 6% to 0.90 cents. That said, this is down more than 63% since the end of the Royal Commission, and more than 90% since AMP first listed.

The group said it will update the market before the end of the year on how tranche three of its capital return program is progressing, with the $50 million added to the settlement to have an impact.

Read more: BOLRBuyer of Last ResortAlexis GeorgeAMP Financial PlanningFinancial StandardMatt LawlerNeil MacdonaldTAAThe Advisers Association
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP Capital sale inches toward completion
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
ClearView offloads chunk of Centrepoint Alliance stake
Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina
Nominations open in FS Sustainability Power50
Aussie banks deliver record profits in FY23
J.P. Morgan readies evergreen solution for wholesale market
Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving
Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo
Wealth managers seek better data warehouse solutions: BNP Paribas

Editor's Choice

ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct

CHLOE WALKER
ASIC has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from iExtend Holdings Company (iExtend) after investigating concerns that it was operating without an AFSL.

RIAA appoints co-chief executives to succeed O'Connor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) will be led by two chief executives across Australia and New Zealand from next month.

Perth Mint enters voluntary enforceable undertaking

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Perth Mint has entered an enforceable undertaking (EU) with AUSTRAC to improve compliance with Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws.

ASFA appoints Mary Delahunty as chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has appointed Mary Delahunty as its incoming chief executive, set to commence the role in February.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.