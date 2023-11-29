Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP selects new chief technology officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:35PM

Kavita Mistry will become AMP's new chief technology officer, joining the executive committee.

Mistry joined AMP earlier this year, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in technology roles, specifically within financial services.

Mistry's areas of expertise include superannuation, investments, digital, data, lending, and corporate applications.

Prior to AMP, Mistry spent close to four years at AustralianSuper where she served as its head of enterprise technology and co-acting chief technology officer.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Before that, she held a variety of senior positions at ANZ, including leadership roles within home and business lending technology.

Mistry replaces Felicia Trewin, who spent just over a year at AMP before leaving in October to become Medibank group lead, data and technology.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Interestingly, Trewin also joined AMP from AustralianSuper, with previous experience at ANZ Bank.

"We are delighted with the appointment of Kavita Mistry as chief technology officer," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"In her 12 months with AMP she has proven herself to be an excellent leader with a depth of capability in leading technology transformation. She is well placed to lead the team through this next phase of transformation as part of the executive committee."

Meanwhile, George thanked the outgoing chief technology officer for her "focus on creating a unified technology team with a clear path forward."

"We wish Felicia all the best in her new role and thank her for her work reshaping the technology function and building a depth of talent," George said.

Last week, AMP reached a settlement with AMP Financial Planning advisers in the long-running Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) class action. The wealth manager will pay $100 million - an amount double what it initially provisioned.

"This is an important step forward for our Advice business and for AMP more broadly, as it allows us to put this legacy matter behind us, which has impacted relationships with our valued advisers," George said.

Read more: AMPKavita MistryAlexis GeorgeFelicia Trewin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Small, large entity regulation needs balance: APRA
Settlement approved in AMP shareholder class action
AMP to pay $100m to settle BOLR class action
AMP Capital sale inches toward completion
AMP names super, investments lead
AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed
AMP challenges BOLR court ruling
Older Aussies are retirement illiterate: Survey
Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct
AMP settles class action for $110m

Editor's Choice

AIMCo, New Agriculture buy Kimberley Cattle Portfolio

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and New Agriculture are set to jointly acquire the Kimberley Cattle Portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

Aussie fintech growth counteracted by local challenges: EY

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's fintech sector is showing signs of growth; however, it's still being held back by constrained local capital, complex regulatory challenges, and investor appetite for offshore opportunities.

ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline

KARREN VERGARA
After receiving Royal Assent on November 27, ASIC is urging all financial advisers who service retail clients to register before the 1 February 2024 final deadline.

AMP selects new chief technology officer

CHLOE WALKER
Kavita Mistry will become AMP's new chief technology officer, joining the executive committee.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.