AMP selects new chief technology officer

Kavita Mistry will become AMP's new chief technology officer, joining the executive committee.

Mistry joined AMP earlier this year, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in technology roles, specifically within financial services.

Mistry's areas of expertise include superannuation, investments, digital, data, lending, and corporate applications.

Prior to AMP, Mistry spent close to four years at AustralianSuper where she served as its head of enterprise technology and co-acting chief technology officer.

Before that, she held a variety of senior positions at ANZ, including leadership roles within home and business lending technology.

Mistry replaces Felicia Trewin, who spent just over a year at AMP before leaving in October to become Medibank group lead, data and technology.

Interestingly, Trewin also joined AMP from AustralianSuper, with previous experience at ANZ Bank.

"We are delighted with the appointment of Kavita Mistry as chief technology officer," AMP chief executive Alexis George said.

"In her 12 months with AMP she has proven herself to be an excellent leader with a depth of capability in leading technology transformation. She is well placed to lead the team through this next phase of transformation as part of the executive committee."

Meanwhile, George thanked the outgoing chief technology officer for her "focus on creating a unified technology team with a clear path forward."

"We wish Felicia all the best in her new role and thank her for her work reshaping the technology function and building a depth of talent," George said.

Last week, AMP reached a settlement with AMP Financial Planning advisers in the long-running Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) class action. The wealth manager will pay $100 million - an amount double what it initially provisioned.

"This is an important step forward for our Advice business and for AMP more broadly, as it allows us to put this legacy matter behind us, which has impacted relationships with our valued advisers," George said.